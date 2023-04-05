Delta Community Announces Scholarship Recipients, Distributes $25,000 in Awards

Giovanni Beltran , a senior at Randall K. Cooper High School in Union, Kentucky , who plans to attend the University of Alabama to major in Architecture.

"There are so many intelligent, determined and civic-minded students in the communities we serve, but these young adults really stood out among the applicants," Delta Community's CEO Hank Halter said. "We are thrilled to support well-deserving students in their pursuit of higher education and can't wait to see them develop into the next generation of leaders."

In addition to its annual scholarship program, Delta Community offers quarterly scholarships for students attending Historically Black Colleges or Universities and offers free classes and workshops through its award-winning Financial Education Center.

About Delta Community Credit Union

Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia's largest credit union with more than 480,000 members, 29 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branch locations. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 130 businesses including Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the Credit Union on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DeltaCommunity and Twitter at @DeltaCommunity.

SOURCE Delta Community Credit Union