Delta Community Awards $20,000 through its 2018 Scholarship Program

"Education contributes to sound individuals, families and communities, and we're proud that our Scholarship Program provides meaningful support for hard-working students to achieve their educational and career goals," said Delta Community CEO Hank Halter. "We wish our 2018 scholarship winners personal and professional success, and we're confident they will make a positive difference in their own lives and in their communities."

Three students will each receive a $5,000 scholarship:

Jacob Carson , a senior at Kennesaw Mountain High School in Cobb County, Georgia , will attend the University of California, Los Angeles .

Nikita Dsouza, from New Milford, New Jersey, is a rising sophomore at Emory University in Atlanta.

Kalyann Teasley is a graduating senior at Maynard Jackson High School in Atlanta. This fall she will attend George Washington University in Washington, D.C., majoring in Public Policy.

Two students will each receive a $2,500 scholarship:

Anna Handley is a senior at Central High School in Carroll County, Georgia . She will attend the Georgia Institute of Technology and major in Earth and Atmospheric Science.

Wesley Schmidt, a graduating senior at Holy Cross High School in Walton, Kentucky, will attend Columbia University in New York City, majoring in Political Science.

In addition to the annual Scholarship Program, Delta Community also offers quarterly scholarships for students attending a Historically Black College or University, a grant-making Philanthropic Fund, and a wide array of free workshops through its Financial Education Center.

About Delta Community Credit Union

Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia's largest credit union with more than 375,000 members, 24 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branch locations. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 150 businesses including Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the Credit Union on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DeltaCommunity and Twitter at @DeltaCommunity.

