Delta Community Awards $20,000 through its 2019 Scholarship Program

"We're proud to provide this Scholarship Program to help Delta Community members better afford college and avoid excessive college loan debt," said Delta Community CEO Hank Halter. "Each of these outstanding students shares our commitment to personal responsibility, community involvement, and financial literacy, and we wish them great success as they pursue their academic and career goals."

The students receiving $5,000 scholarships are:

Julian Woods , who will attend the University of Maryland to major in Secondary Education.

, who will attend the to major in Secondary Education. Zora McKoy , who will attend Spelman College and plans to major in Dual Computer Engineering.

, who will attend and plans to major in Dual Computer Engineering. Maggie Robinson , a freshman at the University of North Georgia majoring in Biology.

The students receiving $2,500 scholarships are:

Rachel Henderson , who will attend the University of Missouri , majoring in Broadcast Journalism.

, who will attend the , majoring in Broadcast Journalism. Victoria Ayodele , who will attend Howard University to major in Exercise Science.

In addition to the annual Scholarship Program, Delta Community also offers quarterly scholarships for students attending Historically Black Colleges or Universities; an annual grant-making Philanthropic Fund; and a wide array of free financial literacy workshops through its Financial Education Center.

About Delta Community Credit Union

Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia's largest credit union with more than 396,000 members, 26 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branch locations. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 150 businesses including Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the Credit Union on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DeltaCommunity and Twitter at @DeltaCommunity.

