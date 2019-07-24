Delta Community Credit Union Membership Tops 400,000

ATLANTA, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Community Credit Union (www.DeltaCommunityCU.com), Georgia's largest credit union with assets of $5.96 billion, has achieved membership of over 400,000.

"In just the past five years, we added 100,000 new members who now enjoy the benefits we offer consumers who live or work in metro Atlanta," said Delta Community CEO Hank Halter. "As always, our continued success and growth is sustained by the competitive products, trustworthy advice and superior customer service our employees deliver each and every day."

Cutline for photo: Delta Community CEO Hank Halter, left, and COO Matthew Shepherd, right, welcomed four-year old Emma Burian with a gift of $400 after she became the Credit Union’s 400,000th member. Also pictured are Delta Community Branch Manager Kelly Copeland, second from right, Emma’s parents Anthony Burian and Lauren Lancaster and Emma’s brother, Connor.

Delta Community identified its 400,000th member as four-year-old Emma Burian. Her parents, who are long-time members of Delta Community, recently opened Savings Accounts for Emma and her brother.

"We've been delighted with our own experience with Delta Community, and knew it was the only place to open our kids' first accounts," said Emma's parents Lauren Lancaster and Anthony Burian.

Founded in Atlanta in 1940, Delta Community offers membership to people who live or work in 14 metro Atlanta counties.

About Delta Community Credit Union

Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia's largest credit union with more than 400,000 members, three out-of-state branch locations and 26 branches in metro Atlanta. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 140 businesses including Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the Credit Union on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DeltaCommunity and Twitter at @DeltaCommunity.

