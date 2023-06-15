Delta Community Credit Union Opens New Buckhead-Midtown Branch

Credit Union Relocates Midtown Branch, Expands Services in Buckhead

ATLANTA, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Community Credit Union, Georgia's largest credit union with more than $9 billion in assets, announced the relocation and opening of its new Buckhead-Midtown branch today at 1745 Peachtree Street NE, Suite B. Located in a shopping center along the busy and iconic Peachtree Street business corridor, the location is positioned to expand services in both communities.

Delta Community Credit Union opens its new Buckhead-Midtown Branch at 1745 Peachtree Street NE, Suite B.

Delta Community closed its previous branch at 80 Peachtree Place NE to make way for a new high-rise development with commercial and retail space. Employees and operations were transitioned over a weekend to avoid disruption and allow for a seamless member service experience.

"Our new branch will provide our Midtown and Buckhead members with greater convenience and easier access to our personalized customer care," Delta Community's CEO Hank Halter said. "The location on this vibrant stretch of Peachtree Street offers us enhanced visibility and the opportunity to engage new members and broaden our investment in both communities."

The new branch is significantly larger than the previous one and houses a full member service team, including professionals to assist with home, auto and personal loan needs as well as retirement and investment services. In addition to ample free parking, the branch features two ATMs that also function as interactive teller machines (ITMs)—one at the front of the building for walk-up, pedestrian traffic and one in the rear parking lot with drive-up access.

About Delta Community Credit Union

Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia's largest credit union with more than 485,000 members, 29 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branch locations. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 130 businesses including Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the Credit Union on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DeltaCommunity and Twitter at @DeltaCommunity.

