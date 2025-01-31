Delta Community Extends $25,000 in Awards Through Annual College Scholarship Program

Credit union's support of students pursuing higher education enters 20th year

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Community Credit Union, Georgia's largest credit union, will begin accepting entries for its 20th Annual College Scholarship Program on Feb. 1. The credit union will select five deserving students, who will each receive a $5,000 scholarship to assist with college-related expenses.

Scholarship recipients will be chosen based on their academic achievement, community involvement and a personal essay. This year's essay submission will require applicants to complete two Delta Community Financial Education Center BalanceTrack modules, Money Management and Credit Matters, before writing a response to the following question:

After completing Delta Community's Financial Education Center BalanceTrack modules, you've gained valuable insights into money management and responsible credit use. How will you apply this knowledge to shape your financial future in a positive and practical way?

"For two decades, our College Scholarship Program has enabled us to invest in dedicated, civic-minded students, so they can pursue worthwhile careers and further position themselves as a positive force in their local communities," said Hank Halter, Delta Community's CEO. "This year's essay question encourages our applicants to think about responsible spending and borrowing, which will play an important role in helping them reach their academic and professional goals."

Applicants must be Delta Community members seeking a first-time undergraduate degree and enrolled full-time at an accredited U.S. college or university during the 2025-2026 fall semester. Students must complete the Delta Community 2025 scholarship application online by 5 p.m. ET on March 1, 2025, in order to qualify. The award recipients will be announced in early April.

In addition to its annual Scholarship Program, Delta Community offers scholarships for students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities and provides hundreds of free classes in metro Atlanta through its Financial Education Center.

