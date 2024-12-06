Delta Community Selects 20 Metro Atlanta Nonprofits to Receive $150,000 in Total Grants

Credit Union to Distribute Awards Throughout 2025 in Philanthropic Fund Program's 12th year

ATLANTA, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Community Credit Union is pleased to announce its 2025 Philanthropic Fund Program grant recipients. Georgia's largest credit union will provide a total of $150,000 in grants to 20 organizations that support metro Atlanta children and families through health and human services; financial education; or science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) education.

With the disbursement of the 2025 awards, Delta Community will have invested more than $1.3 million in nearly 250 nonprofit organizations since launching the grants program in 2014. In turn, these receiving organizations have used the funds to positively impact more than 5.7 million people.

"Delta Community regularly allocates a portion of its annual earnings toward local investments to serve the collective interests of our members and to demonstrate good corporate citizenship," CEO Hank Halter said. "Helping to ensure the ongoing prosperity of the communities where we are privileged to operate is a win-win proposition, and our Philanthropic Fund Program is part of our broader community development strategy and disciplined efforts."

Grants of $10,000 each will be awarded to:

Atlanta Court Appointed Special Advocates

Court Appointed Special Advocates East Lake Foundation

Heart, Hand and Soul Project

Operation HOPE

Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia

Silence the Shame

Usher's New Look

Grants of $7,500 each to:

3Keys

Aurora Day Camp

Helping Other People Be Empowered (H.O.P.E.)

Next Generation Men & Women

Ser Familia

Special Needs Cobb

Grants of $5,000 each to:

Atlanta Children's Day Shelter

BlazeSports America

ELEVATE Coweta Students

Girls on the Run Georgia

LaAmistad

Students Without Mothers

The Study Hall

Grants are finalized annually by a rotating committee of volunteer Delta Community employees from different functional areas. The committee reviews applications and makes awards based on the amount requested; the proposed use of the funds; and the alignment between the receiving organization's mission and the Credit Union's formal community investment strategy.

Applications for 2026 grants will be accepted between July 1 and Aug. 31, 2025. More information is available online at Delta Community's "Community Programs" page.

About Delta Community Credit Union

Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia's largest credit union with $8.6 billion in assets; more than 510,000 members, 29 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state locations. Delta Community welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 140 businesses including Delta Air Lines, Chick-fil-A, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the Credit Union on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DeltaCommunity and X, formerly known as Twitter, at @DeltaCommunity.

