Delta Community Selects 20 Metro Atlanta Nonprofits to Receive $150,000 in Total Grants

News provided by

DELTA COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

Dec 06, 2024, 10:01 ET

Credit Union to Distribute Awards Throughout 2025 in Philanthropic Fund Program's 12th year

ATLANTA, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Community Credit Union is pleased to announce its 2025 Philanthropic Fund Program grant recipients. Georgia's largest credit union will provide a total of $150,000 in grants to 20 organizations that support metro Atlanta children and families through health and human services; financial education; or science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) education.

With the disbursement of the 2025 awards, Delta Community will have invested more than $1.3 million in nearly 250 nonprofit organizations since launching the grants program in 2014. In turn, these receiving organizations have used the funds to positively impact more than 5.7 million people. 

"Delta Community regularly allocates a portion of its annual earnings toward local investments to serve the collective interests of our members and to demonstrate good corporate citizenship," CEO Hank Halter said. "Helping to ensure the ongoing prosperity of the communities where we are privileged to operate is a win-win proposition, and our Philanthropic Fund Program is part of our broader community development strategy and disciplined efforts."

Grants of $10,000 each will be awarded to:

  • Atlanta Court Appointed Special Advocates
  • East Lake Foundation
  • Heart, Hand and Soul Project
  • Operation HOPE
  • Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia
  • Silence the Shame
  • Usher's New Look

Grants of $7,500 each to:

  • 3Keys
  • Aurora Day Camp
  • Helping Other People Be Empowered (H.O.P.E.)
  • Next Generation Men & Women
  • Ser Familia
  • Special Needs Cobb

Grants of $5,000 each to:

  • Atlanta Children's Day Shelter
  • BlazeSports America
  • ELEVATE Coweta Students
  • Girls on the Run Georgia
  • LaAmistad
  • Students Without Mothers
  • The Study Hall

Grants are finalized annually by a rotating committee of volunteer Delta Community employees from different functional areas. The committee reviews applications and makes awards based on the amount requested; the proposed use of the funds; and the alignment between the receiving organization's mission and the Credit Union's formal community investment strategy.

Applications for 2026 grants will be accepted between July 1 and Aug. 31, 2025. More information is available online at Delta Community's "Community Programs" page.

About Delta Community Credit Union

Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia's largest credit union with $8.6 billion in assets; more than 510,000 members, 29 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state locations. Delta Community welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 140 businesses including Delta Air Lines, Chick-fil-A, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the Credit Union on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DeltaCommunity and X, formerly known as Twitter, at @DeltaCommunity.

SOURCE DELTA COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Delta Community Credit Union Mourns the Passing Of Chairman James (Jim) J. Diffley

Delta Community Credit Union Mourns the Passing Of Chairman James (Jim) J. Diffley

Delta Community Credit Union is saddened to announce the passing of Jim Diffley, its longtime Chairman of the Board of Directors and a widely...
Delta Community Opens Application Period for 2025 Philanthropic Fund Program

Delta Community Opens Application Period for 2025 Philanthropic Fund Program

Delta Community Credit Union is now accepting grant applications for its 2025 Philanthropic Fund program. For the 12th year, the annual grant program ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Not For Profit

Not For Profit

Corporate Social Responsibility

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics