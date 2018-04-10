Delta Community Supports Families, Financial Education and Health & Human Services

Nearly $150,000 was invested in financial literacy and education, including classes offered through the Delta Community Financial Education Center (FEC). Introduced in 2016, the FEC offers free workshops on Budgeting, Financial Planning for Women, First-Time Home Buying and more.

The Delta Community Philanthropic fund granted $100,000 to 22 charitable organizations which provide financial education and health and human services support to more than 130,000 people throughout metro Atlanta.

"Educated, healthy and financially literate individuals and families are essential to strong communities," said Delta Community CEO Hank Halter. "We are grateful we have the means and the opportunity to invest in programs and organizations which improve the lives of our members and others who live in the areas we serve."

In 2018, the Delta Community Philanthropic Fund will distribute $105,000 to organizations committed to financial literacy and improving the lives of young people. Applications for 2019 Philanthropic Fund grants will be accepted beginning July 1, 2018.

About Delta Community Credit Union

Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia's largest credit union with more than 370,000 members, 24 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branch locations. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 150 businesses including Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the Credit Union on Facebook and Twitter at @DeltaCommunity.

