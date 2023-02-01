Delta Community to Award $25,000 in College Scholarships

Credit Union accepting applications for 18th Annual Scholarship Program

ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Community Credit Union started accepting entries for its annual scholarship program today, which awards $25,000 in total scholarships to five students to assist with tuition, housing, books and other education related expenses. With more than $9 billion in assets, Georgia's largest credit union will award scholarships based on applicants' academic achievements, community involvement and essays on the following topic:

Delta Community continues to keep a pulse on emerging trends to ensure we're offering our members innovative options to help them reach their goals in an ever-changing financial environment. What emerging trends or technologies have most impacted your goals for the future and how?

"Our annual scholarship program is an investment in the next generation of community leaders," Delta Community's CEO Hank Halter said. "We consider it a real privilege and responsibility to help motivated students afford higher education, so they can acquire the knowledge and skill in their chosen fields of study to develop rewarding careers and contribute positively to society."

Applicants must be Delta Community members seeking a first-time undergraduate degree and enrolled full-time at an accredited U.S. college or university during the 2023-2024 fall semester. Students must complete the Delta Community 2023 scholarship application online by 11:59 p.m. (EST) on March 1, 2023, in order to qualify, and the award recipients will be announced on April 5, 2023.

As part of its dedication to community education, Delta Community offers two scholarship programs, as well as hundreds of free classes in metro Atlanta through its award-winning Financial Education Center, school sponsorships and community organizations.

About Delta Community Credit Union

Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia's largest credit union with more than 480,000 members, 29 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branch locations. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 130 businesses including Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the Credit Union on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DeltaCommunity and Twitter at @DeltaCommunity.

