Delta Community Wins Statewide Awards for Financial Education Initiatives

Credit Union's Financial Education Center Honored for Seventh Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Community Credit Union, Georgia's largest credit union with approximately $9 billion in assets, has been recognized for the work and impact of its Financial Education Center again this year.

The League of Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates (LSCU) and the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) honored the Financial Education Center with two Desjardins Awards, which recognize leadership within credit unions on behalf of financial literacy. Delta Community won for adult financial education and youth financial education among Georgia credit unions with more than $1 billion in assets. This is the seventh straight year Delta Community has won the statewide award for adult financial education and the sixth straight year for youth financial education.

"We maintain and continually invest in our Financial Education Center to deliver practical personal finance training through classes held in our branches, local schools and programs organized by prominent civic and non-profit partners," said Hank Halter, Delta Community's CEO. "Helping consumers strengthen their money management skills and achieve their goals is always the greatest reward, but we also value and appreciate the recognition bestowed upon us by our peers through these awards."

Since launching in 2016, the Financial Education Center has offered an array of free workshops covering various topics including basic money management, retirement preparedness, and car and home buying. In 2022, the Financial Education Center held 185 workshops providing essential financial information to more than 8,100 people.

With the statewide wins, Delta Community's Financial Education Center will now be considered for the national Desjardins honors that will be announced in November.

About Delta Community Credit Union

Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia's largest credit union with more than 490,000 members, 29 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branch locations. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 130 businesses including Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the Credit Union on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DeltaCommunity and X, formerly known as Twitter, at @DeltaCommunity.

