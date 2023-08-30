Delta Community Wins Statewide Awards for Financial Education Initiatives

News provided by

Delta Community Credit Union

30 Aug, 2023, 10:01 ET

Credit Union's Financial Education Center Honored for Seventh Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Community Credit Union, Georgia's largest credit union with approximately $9 billion in assets, has been recognized for the work and impact of its Financial Education Center again this year.

The League of Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates (LSCU) and the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) honored the Financial Education Center with two Desjardins Awards, which recognize leadership within credit unions on behalf of financial literacy. Delta Community won for adult financial education and youth financial education among Georgia credit unions with more than $1 billion in assets. This is the seventh straight year Delta Community has won the statewide award for adult financial education and the sixth straight year for youth financial education.

"We maintain and continually invest in our Financial Education Center to deliver practical personal finance training through classes held in our branches, local schools and programs organized by prominent civic and non-profit partners," said Hank Halter, Delta Community's CEO. "Helping consumers strengthen their money management skills and achieve their goals is always the greatest reward, but we also value and appreciate the recognition bestowed upon us by our peers through these awards."

Since launching in 2016, the Financial Education Center has offered an array of free workshops covering various topics including basic money management, retirement preparedness, and car and home buying. In 2022, the Financial Education Center held 185 workshops providing essential financial information to more than 8,100 people.

With the statewide wins, Delta Community's Financial Education Center will now be considered for the national Desjardins honors that will be announced in November.

About Delta Community Credit Union

Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia's largest credit union with more than 490,000 members, 29 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branch locations. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 130 businesses including Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the Credit Union on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DeltaCommunity and X, formerly known as Twitter, at @DeltaCommunity.

SOURCE Delta Community Credit Union

Also from this source

Delta Community Announces Call for Entries in 11th Annual Philanthropic Fund Program

Delta Community's Hank Halter Appointed Chairman of LSCU Board of Directors

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.