Delta Community's Hank Halter Appointed Chairman of LSCU Board of Directors

News provided by

Delta Community Credit Union

23 Jun, 2023, 10:01 ET

Credit Union's CEO Takes Prominent Role in Regional Trade Association

ATLANTA, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Community Credit Union, Georgia's largest credit union with more than $9 billion in assets, is pleased to announce Hank Halter, its Chief Executive Officer, will serve as the new chairman of the League of Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates (LSCU) Board of Directors. LSCU is a regional trade association that supports the ongoing growth and success of more than 300 credit unions in Georgia, Alabama and Florida through professional support and legislative advocacy. LSCU's affiliated credit unions collectively hold $175 billion in assets and serve 11.6 million members.

Continue Reading
Hank Halter, Chief Executive Officer of Delta Community Credit Union, will serve as the new chairman of the League of Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates (LSCU) Board of Directors.
Hank Halter, Chief Executive Officer of Delta Community Credit Union, will serve as the new chairman of the League of Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates (LSCU) Board of Directors.

"I am honored to serve in this role and believe deeply in the work that LSCU does," Halter said. "All credit unions operate on a not-for-profit, cooperative basis with a singular mission of delivering exceptional service and value to their members. LSCU helps to create a market environment where credit unions of all asset sizes can compete and succeed by fostering strategic collaboration and raising awareness of the difference that we make for our members and in our local communities. I look forward to partnering with LSCU's staff and other volunteer directors more closely over the next 12 months. I know that we will continue to produce excellent results together." 

"Since joining the LSCU board after our consolidation with the Georgia Credit Union League back in 2019, Hank has shown a great commitment to advancing the mission of our organization, earning the respect of his colleagues on our board," said Patrick La Pine, CEO of LSCU & Affiliates. "Having previously served as chairman of Affiliates Consolidated Services (ACS), LSCU's for-profit subsidiary holding company, Hank has been a constant champion for bringing to market solutions that meet the needs of credit unions throughout the country."

Halter was recently elected to a new three-year term on the LSCU board and now also serves as chairman of the Southeastern Credit Union Foundation (SECUF) Board of Trustees. His tenure as chairman at LSCU and SECUF began on June 15 and runs for one year. Halter has been CEO of Delta Community since 2013, following his retirement as Chief Financial Officer of Delta Air Lines in 2012.

About Delta Community Credit Union

Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia's largest credit union with more than 485,000 members, 29 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branch locations. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 130 businesses including Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the Credit Union on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DeltaCommunity and Twitter at @DeltaCommunity.

SOURCE Delta Community Credit Union

Also from this source

Delta Community Credit Union Opens New Buckhead-Midtown Branch

Delta Community Announces Scholarship Recipients, Distributes $25,000 in Awards

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.