Delta Community's Hank Halter Appointed Chairman of LSCU Board of Directors

Credit Union's CEO Takes Prominent Role in Regional Trade Association

ATLANTA, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Community Credit Union, Georgia's largest credit union with more than $9 billion in assets, is pleased to announce Hank Halter, its Chief Executive Officer, will serve as the new chairman of the League of Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates (LSCU) Board of Directors. LSCU is a regional trade association that supports the ongoing growth and success of more than 300 credit unions in Georgia, Alabama and Florida through professional support and legislative advocacy. LSCU's affiliated credit unions collectively hold $175 billion in assets and serve 11.6 million members.

Hank Halter, Chief Executive Officer of Delta Community Credit Union, will serve as the new chairman of the League of Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates (LSCU) Board of Directors.

"I am honored to serve in this role and believe deeply in the work that LSCU does," Halter said. "All credit unions operate on a not-for-profit, cooperative basis with a singular mission of delivering exceptional service and value to their members. LSCU helps to create a market environment where credit unions of all asset sizes can compete and succeed by fostering strategic collaboration and raising awareness of the difference that we make for our members and in our local communities. I look forward to partnering with LSCU's staff and other volunteer directors more closely over the next 12 months. I know that we will continue to produce excellent results together."

"Since joining the LSCU board after our consolidation with the Georgia Credit Union League back in 2019, Hank has shown a great commitment to advancing the mission of our organization, earning the respect of his colleagues on our board," said Patrick La Pine, CEO of LSCU & Affiliates. "Having previously served as chairman of Affiliates Consolidated Services (ACS), LSCU's for-profit subsidiary holding company, Hank has been a constant champion for bringing to market solutions that meet the needs of credit unions throughout the country."

Halter was recently elected to a new three-year term on the LSCU board and now also serves as chairman of the Southeastern Credit Union Foundation (SECUF) Board of Trustees. His tenure as chairman at LSCU and SECUF began on June 15 and runs for one year. Halter has been CEO of Delta Community since 2013, following his retirement as Chief Financial Officer of Delta Air Lines in 2012.

About Delta Community Credit Union

Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia's largest credit union with more than 485,000 members, 29 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branch locations. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 130 businesses including Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the Credit Union on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DeltaCommunity and Twitter at @DeltaCommunity.

SOURCE Delta Community Credit Union