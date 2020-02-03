Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation Awards Over $500K to Fund Oral Health Improvement in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation will award 21 local nonprofit and community organizations with a total of $500K dollars through its Community Grant Program, supporting community-focused oral health initiatives across the state. Funding will potentially impact the lives and improve the oral health of hundreds of thousands of Arkansans.

After a thorough, board-reviewed application process, grantees were selected based on a number of criteria, including the number of at-risk children or adults served by the program, the level of community engagement in providing oral health prevention and treatment, and the ability to measure success and long-term results.

"Organizations receiving funding fit into four categories which best align with goals of the Foundation: low-cost clinics, providing oral health educational opportunities, service-connecting organizations, and those incorporating oral health while addressing social determinants of health," said Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation Executive Director Chrissy Chatham. "The categories support a comprehensive approach to oral health, and we believe these organizations can create a positive impact on oral health in our state."

A few of the 2020 Community Grantees include:

University of Arkansas at Little Rock Children International ($30,000) – to provide dental treatment to students in the Little Rock School District through the Future Smiles Clinic.

Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund ($14,000) – to support "A Reason to Smile" program which involves local dental professionals teaching program participants about oral health and supplying parents with oral health products for entire family.

WelcomeHealth ($30,000) – to provide free dental care to Northwest Arkansas' uninsured and underinsured low-income families

Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance ($23,500) – to integrate oral health education into Cooking Matters Classes to help families understand the connection between healthy eating and good oral health

Reynold's Cancer Support Foundation ($15,000) – to provide oral health education, preventive care and treatment for underserved cancer patients

For a complete list of grantees or more information about the Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation Community Grants, visit https://www.deltadentalar.com/giving-back/delta-dental-of-arkansas-foundation/grant-opportunities/community-grants

About the Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation

The Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation is committed to fulfilling Delta Dental's mission to improve the oral health of all Arkansans. Since 2015, the Foundation has contributed an average of $1 million dollars per year to local communities to support oral health education, prevention and treatment programs. For more oral health news and information, visit DeltaDentalAR.com and follow us on Twitter and Facebook at @DeltaDentalAR.com.

