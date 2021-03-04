Delta Dental Of Arkansas Foundation Launches New Oral Health Education Grant Program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teaching the basics is about to become more rewarding. The Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation is launching its first Community Oral Health Education Grant opportunity to teach the fundamentals of good oral hygiene: Floss, brush, and see a dentist regularly.

Through April 30, 2021, eligible organizations may apply for grants of up to $30,000 to either support new educational programs or expand existing ones. The initiatives must include at least one of the three focus areas of flossing, brushing and seeing a dentist regularly. Priority will be given to requests that include all three activities.

"Education is key to everything, including healthy teeth and gums," said Chrissy Chatham, the Foundation's executive director. "The need for oral health education remains high among Arkansans, even though the basics are simple and straightforward: Floss and brush daily and see the dentist for regular check-ups. We hope that the new Community Oral Health Education Grants will support programs that teach these habits for healthy teeth that last a lifetime."

A total of $500,000 will be made available for award grants ranging from $2,500 to $30,000.

Eligible applicants include Arkansas-based 501©3 non-profits or community organizations, educational facilities, churches and governmental agencies.

Details and the application can be found at https://www.deltadentalar.com/2021-community-education-grant.

About the Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation

The Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation is committed to fulfilling Delta Dental of Arkansas's mission to improve the oral health of all Arkansans. Since 2015, the Foundation has contributed an average of $1 million per year to local communities to support oral health education, prevention and treatment programs. More information is available at https://www.deltadentalar.com/giving-back/delta-dental-of-arkansas-foundation/about.

