DELTA DENTAL OF ARKANSAS FOUNDATION OPENS 2024 COMMUNITY GRANT CYCLE

Funding of up to $40K available for dental disease prevention, treatment and oral health education

SHERWOOD, Ark., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation is committed to closing oral health equity gaps because all Arkansans deserve a healthy smile and access to quality oral health care. Starting June 19, eligible Arkansas organizations may submit their ideas and projects for a chance to receive grants of up to $40,000 each to increase equitable access to dental treatments and education.

The Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation launches its annual signature grant program to support new or existing programs that provide oral health education, dental disease treatment or preventive oral care. June is National Oral Health Month.

Applications for Community Grant amounts ranging from $2,500 to $40,000 are accepted from June 19 through Aug. 18, 2023, at https://www.deltadentalar.com/2024-community-grants. Initiatives must serve primarily low-income, uninsured and underserved Arkansans.

"The Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation is committed to closing oral health equity gaps by partnering with organizations working to do just that," said Sharon Lanier, Ph.D., executive director of the Foundation. "Our grants fund community-focused oral health projects that help reduce tooth decay, gum disease and other dental health issues for Arkansans who experience barriers to accessing dental care. We hope our support will lead to many healthy smiles around the state."

Applicants must be an Arkansas-based 501(c)(3) non-profit, government agency, school or charitable dental treatment facility. They may request funding for program-specific administrative/staffing costs, capital needs, dental clinic expenses or program-related operational expenses.

Grants are awarded based on the applicants' ability to meet any of these funding goals: support low-cost clinics, provide oral health educational opportunities, support service-connecting organizations, and incorporate oral health into broader social determinants of health.

Selections will be made in November, and grant funds will be issued in January 2024.

Grant guidelines and the online application may be accessed at https://www.deltadentalar.com/2024-community-grants on or after June 19.

About the Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation

The Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation is committed to transforming oral health through collaboration, innovation, education and service. Since 2008, the Foundation has reinvested more than $25 million in grant funding into Arkansas communities to support oral health education, prevention and treatment programs. More information is available at https://www.deltadentalar.com/foundation/.

