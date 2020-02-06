Delta Dental of Arkansas' Toothapalooza Event to Provide Free Dental Screenings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Children's Dental Health Month, Delta Dental of Arkansas will again partner with three science museums across the state to host Toothapalooza, a free community event aiming to educate families about the importance of oral hygiene. Children and their families will receive free museum admission during the event when they participate in oral health screenings and activities, up to 500 people. The Museum of Discovery event welcomes up to 600 people.

Toothapalooza is happening February 15 at the Museum of Discovery in Little Rock, February 22 at the Mid-America Science Museum in Hot Springs, and February 29 at the Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. Each event will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Children under the age of 18 are invited to receive free dental screenings and fluoride varnish treatments provided by volunteer dental professionals. All children will also receive oral health supplies to take home. Each museum will have dental-themed science activities available, plus there will be a special appearance by the Delta Dental Tooth Fairy.

"We're excited to bring Toothapalooza to our Arkansas communities this year," said Matt Vermillion, director of Delta Dental Smiles outreach and education at Delta Dental of Arkansas. "Teaching kids good dental habits is important to their oral and overall health for the rest of their lives, and using our state's science museums helps make learning about teeth fun and accessible."

Toothapalooza aims to educate Arkansas families about the importance of oral hygiene and share resources for those with no dental insurance. The events are sponsored by Delta Dental of Arkansas.

About Delta Dental of Arkansas

Delta Dental of Arkansas is the largest dental benefits provider in the state, helping more than 800,000 Arkansans keep their smiles healthy through commercial and Medicaid coverage. As a not-for-profit company, Delta Dental is committed to improving the oral health of Arkansans through the philanthropic efforts of its Foundation, which donated more than $3 million to support oral health education initiatives in the last three years. For more information, visit deltadentalar.com.

Media Contact: Lauren Carrigan

Marketing & Communications Strategist

501-992-1814

lcarrigan@deltadentalar.com

www.deltadentalar.com

SOURCE Delta Dental of Arkansas

Related Links

https://www.deltadentalar.com/

