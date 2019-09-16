Delta Dental Of California And Affiliates Announce New Treatment Service Through Virtudent To Improve Access To Preventive Oral Care

The Virtudent offering brings the diagnostic and preventive services typically performed at a dentist's office – including a complete oral health exam, cleaning and X-rays – right to the patient's workplace. The convenient new service for Delta Dental customers is intended to help patients stay healthier and promote preventive oral health by reducing barriers to care and the possibility of more costly and time-consuming procedures in the future.

"Our customers are at the center of everything we do. We want to meet them where they are and provide them with more opportunities to access critical preventive care," said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief growth officer of Delta Dental of California. "With the increasing evidence of the connection between oral health and overall health, we want to make it as easy as possible for customers to receive this vital service."

"We are excited to partner with Delta Dental of California whose mission of advancing dental health and access to care so closely aligns with our own," said Hitesh Tolani, DMD, founder of Virtudent. "People today are busier than ever and deprioritizing dental visits is all too common, so much so that most patients we see haven't been to the dentist in over three years. By bringing our high-quality, preventive dental care to even more workplaces we are making it more convenient for patients, meeting them where they are today and working towards accomplishing our mission of helping improve the overall health of the population."

Delta Dental of California and its affiliates, including Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of Pennsylvania, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., together provide dental benefits to 36.8 million people in 15 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. All are members of the Delta Dental Plans Association, based in Oak Brook, Illinois, the not-for-profit national association of the 39 independent Delta Dental member companies that collectively cover more than 78 million people nationwide.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Boston, Virtudent is a teledentistry practice committed to improving overall health and well-being by providing easy access to high-quality, prevention-focused dental care in the workplace. Through partnerships with hundreds of top employers, including Dunkin' Brands, Microsoft, TJX Companies and Wayfair, they have saved their clients tens of thousands of employee work hours. Their business model brings together experienced dentists, highly-trained hygienists and a unique portable dentistry kit in a convenient setting to address often overlooked oral health. For more information, visit virtudent.com.

