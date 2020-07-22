Delta Dental Of California And Its Affiliates Announce Additional $100 Million In Funding To Its COVID-19 Financial Assistance Loan Program

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Dental of California, which offers comprehensive oral health care coverage to more than 36 million members, today announced it is making available an additional $100 million in loan funding to its independent provider network across 15 U.S. states and the District of Columbia for economic assistance and COVID-19-related relief. The increase in financial support brings to $300 million the total amount of the loan program, which is administered by Lendeavor, a leading digital lender that provides financial solutions to healthcare practices.

The July 22 launch of the second phase of the loan assistance program, which Delta Dental first announced on April 27, now offers expanded ways for providers to use the funds including practice acquisitions, new-location expansions, commercial real estate and equipment purchases, practice buildouts – which may include investment to support new health and safety standards – and refinancing existing practice and commercial real estate debt. This second phase also offers favorable loan terms including the first 12 months of interest covered by Delta Dental.

"We remain focused on doing our part to support the oral health care industry which is experiencing unprecedented levels of distress and uncertainty," said Mike Castro, president and CEO of Delta Dental of California. "In addition to our $300 million loan program and increasing reimbursements to providers for personal protective equipment and other expenses, we will continue to build upon our extensive efforts to support the many dentists and practices impacted by this crisis."

"Our team is continuing to work tirelessly in support of health care practices navigating this uniquely challenging time," said Dan Titcomb, co-founder and CEO of Lendeavor. "We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Delta Dental of California and expand the reach and duration of this program."

Since the pandemic began, Delta Dental has committed to delivering more than $700 million of meaningful pandemic-related financial assistance in support of its customers, providers, employees and communities, including:

Various forms of premium relief to help customers and members manage some of the financial burdens created by the pandemic

A supplemental reimbursement program that temporarily gives Delta Dental contracted network providers funding to use flexibly toward additional expenses for personal protective equipment (PPE) and other needs associated with safely reopening their practices

$11 million to date in funding by the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation to organizations across Delta Dental's 15-state service area to benefit at-risk populations impacted by COVID-19

Up to five weeks of paid Emergency Time Off (ETO) and four weeks of unaccrued sick and vacation time to help Delta Dental employees manage impacts created by the pandemic

For more information about the loan program, qualification details and application process, Delta Dental providers can visit https://www.lendeavor.com/apply/financing-delta-dental or email Lendeavor at [email protected].

Program Eligibility

The loan program is available to Delta Dental of California and its affiliated independent network provider practices.

The program is available to independent network providers in Delta Dental of California's operating areas of Alabama, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Providers participating in the DeltaCare® USA program or Delta Dental Legion network are also eligible.

About Delta Dental of California

Since 1955, Delta Dental of California has offered comprehensive, high quality oral health care coverage to millions of enrollees and built the strongest network of dental providers in the country.

The Delta Dental of California network includes its affiliates, Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of Pennsylvania, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., and provides dental benefits to more than 36 million people across 15 states and the District of Columbia. All are members of the Delta Dental Plans Association, based in Oak Brook, Illinois, the not-for-profit national association that collectively covers millions of people nationwide.

For more information about Delta Dental of California, please visit www.deltadentalins.com

About Lendeavor

Lendeavor is building the modern bank for healthcare practice owners, empowering providers nationwide with technology-enabled financial products and services. Founded in 2014 and backed by QED Investors and Fifth Third Bank, San Francisco-based Lendeavor has originated nearly $500 million in practice and commercial real estate loans to date — including over $200 million in 2019 — by combining disruptive, innovative technology with a uniquely experienced team of healthcare industry experts.

