Delta Dental of California and Midi Health Expand Partnership to Advance Women's Oral and Whole-Body Health

Collaboration aims to close care gaps around menopause and hormonal health through

enhanced benefits, virtual care and public education

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Dental of California and Affiliates (Delta Dental) and Midi Health, a leading telehealth platform specializing in perimenopause and menopause, expanded their partnership focused on improving access to integrated, women-centered care during key life stages: menopause and pregnancy. The collaboration reflects a broader shift in healthcare, recognizing oral health as a critical component of whole-body wellness rather than a separate area of care.

For too long, menopause and pregnancy have been treated as isolated clinical moments, despite their wide-ranging effects across the body, including oral health. Conditions such as gum disease, along with symptoms like dry mouth, inflammation, and tooth sensitivity are common during menopause, yet often go unrecognized and undiscussed in routine care conversations.

"As we continue to redefine what oral healthcare can and should look like, we need to call attention to the fact that oral health must be treated as foundational to overall health," said Sarah Chavarria, CEO of Delta Dental of California and Affiliates. "Women navigating menopause and other life stages have historically been underserved by disjointed systems of care. Through our expanded partnership with Midi Health, we're one step closer to creating a more connected model that improves awareness, expands access and supports women more holistically."

The partnership continues amid growing evidence that women are seeking more proactive and integrated support. Research shows that 83% of women over 40 are unaware of menopause-related oral health symptoms, while only 18% have discussed menopause and oral health with their dentist. At the same time, 59% say they would welcome dentists initiating those conversations.

Together, Delta Dental and Midi Health are working to reduce fragmentation across dental and medical systems by combining oral healthcare access with virtual menopause care, education, and specialist support. Part of Delta Dental's Next Stage™ Women's Health benefit, the program offers eligible members enhanced dental benefits to address the oral health impacts of pregnancy and menopause, and includes comprehensive support like specialty telehealth visits, curated partner products and member resources to help promote whole-body health during these pivotal life stages.

Through the partnership, eligible members can connect virtually with menopause-trained clinicians for personalized care plans, and get support for symptoms related to sleep disruption, mood changes, sexual wellness, weight changes, cancer survivorship, and more.

"Many women experience oral health symptoms tied to menopause without realizing the connection," said Joanna Strober, CEO and founder of Midi Health. "By partnering with Delta Dental, we're bringing greater visibility and support to an area of women's health that has been overlooked for too long."

To mark the expanded partnership, Delta Dental and Midi Health are hosting a free interactive coffee truck experience in New York City on Wednesday, June 3, at 51st Street and Fifth Avenue from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET. The event is designed to bring conversations around menopause and oral health into everyday settings, offering free coffee alongside educational resources and expert-backed information from Midi Health clinicians.

The activation reflects the organizations' shared commitment to meeting women where they are and making conversations around menopause, oral health and whole-body wellness more visible, accessible, and stigma-free.

"Healthcare cannot exist only inside clinical settings," added Chavarria. "If we want to improve awareness, access and outcomes, we have to bring these conversations into everyday life, making it easier for women to engage with."

The partnership underscores a broader movement toward integrated, preventive, and whole-person care models that better support women across every stage of life. This is another step in Delta Dental's larger plan to support women.

For more information, visit Delta Dental's menopause and oral health resource hub or check out Midi Health for virtual menopause care and support.

About Delta Dental of California and Affiliates:

Since 1955, Delta Dental of California and Affiliates has offered comprehensive, high-quality oral health care coverage to millions of enrollees and built the strongest network of dental providers in the country. The Delta Dental of California enterprise includes its affiliates Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of Pennsylvania, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., as well as the national DeltaCare USA network, and provides dental benefits to more than 27 million people across 15 states and the District of Columbia*. All are members of the Delta Dental Plans Association based in Chicago, Illinois, the not-for-profit national association that through a national network of Delta Dental companies collectively covers millions of people nationwide. Delta Dental is a registered trademark of Delta Dental Plans Association. For more information about Delta Dental of California and Affiliates, please visit www.deltadentalins.com.

About Midi Health

Midi Health is setting a new standard for healthcare. As the nation's fastest-growing women's telehealth company, Midi provides accessible, insurance-covered services in all 50 states – designed by world-class medical experts. Building on its leadership in perimenopause and menopause, Midi fills the critical health gaps women face at every age and life stage.

Media Contacts:

Kinga Skowronek

Public Relations Manager at Delta Dental Insurance Company

[email protected]

(415) 975-8272

Lisa Revelli

Midi Health Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Delta Dental of California