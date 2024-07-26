Delta Dental of California Expands Access to DeltaVision® in Partnership with VSP® Vision Care

Pair vision care with dental in one seamless benefits package with the addition of DeltaVision®, now available to mid-market and large group segments

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Dental of California and Affiliates, the leading dental insurance provider, in partnership with VSP® Vision Care, the nation's first not-for-profit vision benefits company, has announced the expansion of DeltaVision®, a vision insurance product. Originally launched in 2022 and offered to Delta Dental's small business program (serviced through Allied Administrators), DeltaVision® will be available to midsize and large group businesses in most markets for plans effective January 1, 2025.

"Delta Dental is thrilled to offer DeltaVision, in partnership with VSP Vision Care, to our large and midsize customers, as we continue to add value to our market-leading suite of health-focused products and plans," said Mohammad Navid, Executive Vice President and Chief Relationship and Business Development Officer at Delta Dental of California. "As we accelerate our transformation from dental payer to health care company, Delta Dental will remain anchored in our purpose of increasing access to quality care, with an emphasis on driving innovation to meet and exceed our customers' needs."

DeltaVision® connects Delta Dental members to VSP Vision Care's robust nationwide Choice Network, which offers an average of five in-network doctors within six miles of most members. Through DeltaVision, members have access to VSP Vision Care's network of more than 42,000 doctors, including private practice, retail options through Visionworks®, and online options from Eyeconic®. The plans offer vision care essentials that include annual eye exams, retinal screenings, eyeglasses, contact lenses and more.

"Eye health, like oral health, plays a crucial role in a person's overall health and wellbeing. During an eye exam, an optometrist can detect signs of up to 270 chronic health conditions, including diabetes," said Dr. Valerie Sheety-Pilon, Vice President of Clinical and Medical Affairs at VSP Vision Care. "This collaboration is an important way to improve access to both vision and dental care and contribute to a healthier, more productive workforce."

DeltaVision® provides access to quality vision care that supports members' overall health and wellness. Plans include Essential Medical Eye Care, offering supplemental coverage for urgent and medical eyecare, and treatments for ongoing conditions such as diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, and more. Members receive the vision care they need with in-network savings and greater access to high-quality, affordable vision care, while employers benefit from industry-leading offerings, seamless administration, one point of contact and consolidated billing.

To learn more about DeltaVision's exclusive offerings and growing availability, visit https://www1.deltadentalins.com/deltavision.html.

About Delta Dental of California and Affiliates

Since 1955, Delta Dental of California and Affiliates has offered comprehensive, high-quality oral health care coverage to millions of enrollees and built the strongest network of dental providers in the country. The Delta Dental of California enterprise includes its affiliates Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of Pennsylvania, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., as well as the national DeltaCare USA network, and provides dental benefits to more than 31 million people across 15 states and the District of Columbia.* All are members of the Delta Dental Plans Association based in Chicago, Illinois, the not for-profit national association that through a national network of Delta Dental companies collectively covers millions of people nationwide. Delta Dental is a registered trademark of Delta Dental Plans Association. For more information about Delta Dental of California, please visit www.deltadentalins.com

*Delta Dental of California and affiliates' operating areas encompass Alabama, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and the District of Columbia, as well as Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

About VSP Vision

At VSP Vision™, our purpose is to empower human potential through sight. As the first national not-for-profit vision benefits company, this is what drives everything we do. For nearly 70 years, VSP Vision™ has been the leader in health-focused vision care. Every day, the people that power our complementary businesses—VSP® Vision Care, Marchon Eyewear, Inc., Visionworks®, Eyefinity®, Eyeconic®, VSP® Optics, and VSP® Ventures—work together to create a world where everyone can bring their best vision to life. That means providing affordable access to eye care and eyewear for 85 million members through a network of more than 42,000 doctors. It also means expanding access to vision care to those disadvantaged by income, distance, or disaster through VSP Vision™ Eyes of Hope®. To date, more than four million people in need have received access to no-cost eye care and eyewear through one of our Eyes of Hope programs. Learn more about how we're reinvesting in greater vision, health, and opportunities for all at vspvision.com .

SOURCE Delta Dental of California