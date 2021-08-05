Delta Dental of California Named One of Top Bay Area Corporate Philanthropists in 2020 by San Francisco Business Times for Fourth Consecutive Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Dental of California today announced it has been recognized as one of the top 100 corporate philanthropists in the San Francisco Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times. In the publication's 2020 Bay Area Corporate Philanthropists list Delta Dental is ranked number 27, marking the fourth consecutive year of a placement in the top 50 and reflecting the dental health benefit provider's continuing commitment to investing in the communities it serves.

The San Francisco Business Times Corporate Philanthropy list annually cites the Bay Area's most generous corporate citizens and highlights those who made contributions to Bay Area-based charitable organizations in the following counties: San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma. In 2020, Delta Dental granted over $17 million across its enterprise's 15-state service area and District of Columbia, including more than $3 million to Bay Area groups.

"2020 was a challenging year for everyone and especially our community partners, which made the mission of the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation more vital than ever," said Kenzie Ferguson, vice president, foundation and corporate social responsibility for Delta Dental of California. "We are proud to be honored alongside our peers in the Bay Area and remain committed to our core value of service and continuing to provide critical support and care for those in need."

About Delta Dental Community Care Foundation

The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental of California and its affiliated companies including Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of Pennsylvania, and Delta Dental of New York, Inc. Since 2011, the Foundation has awarded more than $60 million in funding and support to increase access to quality dental care, oral health education, and to advance scientific research across the company's 15-state service area and the District of Columbia.

About Delta Dental of California

Since 1955, Delta Dental of California has offered comprehensive, high quality oral health care coverage to millions of enrollees and built the strongest network of dental providers in the country. The Delta Dental of California enterprise includes its affiliates Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of Pennsylvania, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., as well as the national DeltaCare USA network, and provides dental benefits to more than 38 million people across 15 states and the District of Columbia*. All are members of the Delta Dental Plans Association based in Oak Brook, Illinois, the not-for-profit national association that through a national network of Delta Dental companies collectively covers millions of people nationwide. For more information about Delta Dental of California, please visit www.deltadentalins.com

*Delta Dental of California's operating areas encompass Alabama, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.

For more information, contact:

Tom Sarris

Director of Corporate Communications

Delta Dental of California

[email protected]

SOURCE Delta Dental of California

Related Links

https://www.deltadentalins.com

