Delta Electronics Selects NTT Taiwan and AudioCodes for Global Microsoft UCC Implementation

Highlights

Delta Electronics, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, based in Taiwan , is undertaking a global migration to Skype for Business unified communications and collaboration

Delta selected NTT Taiwan to provide core network infrastructure and AudioCodes to deliver voice enablement solutions

Delta has deployed various elements of AudioCodes One Voice for Microsoft 365 portfolio:

Mediant session border controllers (SBCs) for reliable connectivity with SIP trunks and existing voice solutions



One Voice Operations Center centralized device management



SmartTAP 360° call recording



AudioCodes Auto Attendant solution

AudioCodes provided complementary global professional services and logistics to simplify implementation and operation of the project

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace, today announced that Delta Electronics, a global provider of power and thermal management solutions headquartered in Taiwan, has selected NTT Taiwan and AudioCodes to deliver a global Microsoft Skype for Business unified communications and collaboration (UCC) solution as part of a digital workplace initiative across Delta's branches worldwide. Delta is deploying MPLS from NTT Taiwan, along with AudioCodes' One Voice for Microsoft 365 portfolio for voice enablement of the Skype for Business UCC solution.

Delta has deployed AudioCodes' modular and scalable Mediant 1000 SBC at its sites across the globe to deliver seamless voice connectivity between Skype for Business, local PSTN providers and legacy telephony platforms while the migration to Microsoft UCC is underway. The Mediant 1000 also fulfils the function of a Survivable Branch Appliance (SBA) to ensure uninterrupted voice services even when connectivity with the Skype for Business servers is lost.

In addition to voice connectivity, Delta has deployed One Voice Operations Center, which offers global device management and voice quality monitoring, as well as productivity-enhancing software solutions from AudioCodes such as SmartTAP 360° call recording and Auto Attendant. Furthermore, AudioCodes' advanced VoIPerfect technology enhances the voice quality of calls handled in Delta's network and reduces costly bandwidth consumption.

Delta was ably assisted in its deployment by AudioCodes' complementary global logistics services and project management experience which helped simplify implementation and operation of this large-scale, worldwide project.

"Delta's global modern workplace initiative is designed to deliver not only modernization of our communications infrastructure, but also operational efficiency, cost-effectiveness and smooth integration with existing platforms," said Cally Ko, CIO at Delta. "The combination of NTT's core network infrastructure and AudioCodes' high quality voice solutions and professional services has enabled us to deliver an enhanced communications service to our users rapidly and cost-effectively."

"Our close collaboration and long-term partnership with AudioCodes was critical to the success of this important global project," said Norifumi Egi, President and CEO at NTT Taiwan. "In conjunction with AudioCodes' market-leading voice connectivity solutions and applications, we can deliver an end-to-end offering that enables enterprises to successfully achieve their digital transformation goals."

"We are delighted that our One Voice solutions have been selected by Delta for its global Microsoft UCC project", commented by Nimrode Borovsky, VP of global marketing at AudioCodes. "Thanks to their scalability, flexibility and broad interoperability, our One Voice products and solutions enable large enterprises to achieve smooth migration to Microsoft UCC and ensure a high quality, future-proof communications experience for their corporate users."

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

