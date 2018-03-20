Delta Electronics Showcases Agema® High-Port Density 400GbE & 100GbE Platforms at OCP Summit 2018

Among the top products on display will be Delta's best-in-class Agema® data center and carrier-grade white-box open networking platforms, which provide customers with a choice of hardware and ecosystems, while reducing CAPEX and OPEX. Adding to its white-box product portfolios, Delta is introducing new industry-leading products: AGC032, a 32-port 400GbE highly-scalable switch with 12.8 terabits backplane for aggregation and super spine deployments; AG9032v2, a 32-port 100GbE scalable, programmable and content-aware switch; and AG9064, a 64-port 100GbE high density 2 RU switch based on Broadcom® StrataXGS™ ASIC. These terabit solutions provide the perfect complement to Delta's high-performance open networking 1G/10G/25G/40G/100G/400G product lines.

Delta will also be debuting its new generation OCP V2 compliant 48DC rack and power systems, which will be available for purchase later this year. These next generation solutions provide 41OU of total space for higher power density and efficiency. The power shelf boasts (2U) N+1 to support up to 33 KW of power and the BBS is equipped with a 3U shelf with 15 BBU's 2.7 KW with a back-up time of 2 minutes.

"At Delta, we take pride in our commitment to open innovation and designing high-performance switching platforms that are among the best in the industry. Our AG9032 and AG9064 series, and portfolio of top-of-the-line platforms create an efficient and intelligent solution for enterprises, datacenters and service providers, enabling them to eliminate the need for expensive and time-intensive network overhauls in favor of an adaptive system able to keep pace with today's competitive landscape," said Jay Huang, Head of Business Operation, Agema® product line.

In addition, Delta will also be showcasing its DC/DC power modules in the industry-standard footprint, which includes 1300W quarter brick, 140A power block and 1900W DC-input power supply; its optical transceivers, miniature power models and AOC cables, including early looks at soon-to-be-released 400G QSFP-DD AOC and 2x100G QSFP-DD AOC; and its full range of next-generation axial fans, blowers, and thermal management solutions, such as its line of DC Motor fans ranging from 40mm to 910mm, liquid cooling solutions and Skylake Heatsink, all of which boast improved performance and more energy savings.

The company will have two executives speaking at this year's summit. Nasser Noei, Director of Software and Solutions, ICT Infrastructure Business Group, will discuss the power of the programmable network as part of the Executive Track from 1:25 p.m. – 1:50 p.m. today, March 20. During the presentation, he will detail how the combination of Delta's programmable white-box platform and switches can greatly improve data center scalability, flexibility, and network performance. Later this afternoon, Dhiman Deb Chowdhury, Director of Systems Engineering for Delta's ICT Infrastructure Business Group, will speak on Delta's own networking transformation on the Expo Hall Stage from 4:30 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. For more information, view the OCP Summit's full schedule here: http://www.opencompute.org/ocp-u.s.-summit-2018/schedule/.

To learn more about the platforms and solutions on display at Delta's booth, visit www.delta-americas.com.

About Agema

Agema is a Delta product line of Open Networking Solutions for data centers, services providers and enterprises. Our open platform high performance switching products are among industry's best and available in bare metal or preloaded 3rd party extensible modular NOS providing customer a choice and freedom to implement software solutions that best fit their needs. With the world's leading technologies for networking gears, we bring years of experience in delivering high performance, reliable and quality products that are deployed in some of world's largest networks including mega data centers.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in power and thermal management solutions and a major player in several product segments such as industrial automation, displays, and networking. Its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," focuses on addressing key environmental issues such as global climate change. As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta's business categories include Power Electronics, Automation, and Infrastructure. Delta has 163 sales offices, 64 R&D centers and 39 manufacturing facilities worldwide.

Throughout its history, Delta has received many global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to corporate social responsibility. Since 2011, Delta has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index (DJSI World) for 7 consecutive years. In 2017, Delta was selected by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for its Climate Change Leadership Level for the 2nd consecutive year.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

Media Contact:

PAN Communications for Delta Americas

Sean Welch, +1-407-734-7330

swelch@pancomm.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delta-electronics-showcases-agema-high-port-density-400gbe--100gbe-platforms-at-ocp-summit-2018-300616840.html

SOURCE Delta Electronics