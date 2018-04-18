Delta Electronics Unveils Smart Manufacturing and Showcases Integrated Robotic Production Line Application and Energy Infrastructure Solutions at Techno-Frontier 2018 in Japan

Ms. Shan-Shan Guo, Chief Brand Officer of Delta Electronics, Inc. said that Delta continues to focus on the two major trends of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities, and is committed to developing innovative energy-saving technologies to build IoT-based automation and infrastructure solutions for customers. Using its advanced automation technologies and years of production expertise, Delta achieves mass or customized production for smart manufacturing. Starting from our own factory, Delta has completed a smart manufacturing demonstration line that largely reduces manpower. Delta's active efforts began with its own carbon reductions as well as solutions for green buildings, EV charging, and intelligent lighting which contribute to low-carbon cities. These technical strengths and experiences are gradually being implemented in various regional markets. This time, the Japanese team is demonstrating its automation applications and energy infrastructure solutions as real cases.

Mr. C.H. Ko, executive director of Delta Electronics (Japan) stressed that Delta's long-term commitment to innovative and energy-efficient products and solutions as well as quality services for the Japanese market is widely recognized by customers in our three major business area of power electronics, automation and infrastructure. In addition to our double-digit growth in overall operating performance in 2017, Delta's telecom power systems and energy-efficient fans have won annual awards from Japan's leading telecom operators and game companies. Our EV chargers, both residential and quick, have been selected by major car manufacturers for their new EV models, and our high-efficiency inverters were officially adopted by Japan's leading elevator manufacturer, conveyor, and HVAC companies. In the area of energy infrastructure, our PV inverters reached their highest sales last year and were utilized in several reference projects that combined renewable energy with energy storage systems.

In response to the latest trends for smart manufacturing and smart cities, Delta is displaying several new applications for industrial automation, including an integrated robotic production line application and a high-efficiency inverter combined with IPM motor. Delta is also exhibiting advanced energy-saving products and applications for smart buildings, low-carbon transportation, and energy infrastructure solutions with an IoT-based management platform at the show. These include: building management and control systems, indoor environmental quality services, smart security, EV charging and management, renewable energy, battery energy storage and telecom power systems. The exhibition also fulfills Delta's implementation of its corporate mission of environmental protection and energy conservation across buildings, transportation, and energy infrastructure.

Highlights of Delta's exhibition at Techno-Frontier 2018 include:

Integrated robotic production line application : This on-site demonstration combines the Delta ASDA-A2 series smart servo system, SCARA industrial robot and ASDA-MS series robot controller. Compared with traditional configurations, no upper motion controller and machine vision are required. The system can establish an automatic alignment of the conveyor belt, greatly reducing the cost of electromechanical products and improving the competitiveness of the equipment. Embedded with 27 robot modes, 4-axis servo drivers and programmable PLC languages, the MS series robot controller allows customers to construct the required robot production lines more freely, reducing the cost of the servo system, and making it easier to implement robotic automation production.

High-efficiency inverter combined with IPM motor: In response to the trend for low-energy-consumption motors, Delta is cooperating with a Japanese motor manufacturer to provide a green automation solution to control high-wattage interior permanent magnet (IPM) motors with its high-efficiency CH2000 and MH300 series inverters. Delta also exhibited a newly designed, multifunction C2000-HS series inverter with high output frequency that expands the scope of customer applications, providing customers with a safer, more flexible application environment.

Energy infrastructure solutions: For the future demands of Japan's smart grid, Delta has connected its PV inverters to operate a solar power plant in Ako City, Japan , and has combined battery energy storage systems, energy management systems, high-efficiency power systems, and EV charging and management to build the Delta Ako Energy Park. Delta has developed its energy infrastructure solutions based on this experience. Currently, Delta has launched an EZQC infrastructure application platform for the fast-growing EV charging market in Japan , integrating intelligent charging, flexible charging systems, surrounding business services, and more, to build a new business model for charging electric vehicles.

LOYTEC building management and control system: With an All-IP, IoT-based management platform, all building sub-control systems can be directly integrated into the IP layer through a controller compatible with all building communication protocols, which minimizes the cost of integration. It can be seamlessly connected with other collaborative vendors' management systems such as office automation, hotel management, and property management systems. The complete room automation and DALI lighting control system is in line with the latest European building energy efficiency standards to comprehensively improve building management quality and efficiency.

UNO Indoor Environmental Quality Service Solution: Utilizing IoT architecture, Delta's distributed heating, ventilation and air conditioning (D-HVAC) hardware and software services integrate cloud services to dynamically detect the indoor and outdoor environment and human behavior. By facilitating seamless, strategic control, this solution enables optimized balance among indoor environmental quality, zone comfort, and energy efficiency within commercial buildings.

Smart Security: Delta's subsidiary VIVOTEK exhibited its 360-degree, zero-dead leg fisheye camera FE9382-EHV equipped with the latest H.265 compression technology; and a 180 - degree Infrared Camera CC8371-HV with enhanced night lighting equipped with a 180-degree horizontal panoramic view lens, which can be moved up and down by 25 degrees. Both cameras are IP66 water- and dust-proof with IK10 riot-proof casing, ideal for both indoor and outdoor scenarios.

Delta is also exhibiting its EC fans, telecom power systems, standard industrial power supplies, medical devices, and more. Visitors are welcome to come and see Delta's innovative solutions at Booth 5B-43 between April 18th and 20th, 2018, at Makuhari Messe, Japan.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in power and thermal management solutions and a major player in several product segments such as industrial automation, displays, and networking. Its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," focuses on addressing key environmental issues such as global climate change. As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta's business domains include Power Electronics, Automation, and Infrastructure. Delta has 163 sales offices, 64 R&D centers and 39 manufacturing facilities worldwide.

Throughout its history, Delta has received many global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to corporate social responsibility. Since 2011, Delta has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index (DJSI World) for 7 consecutive years. In 2017, Delta was selected by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for its Climate Change Leadership Level for the 2nd consecutive year.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

