INDIANAPOLIS, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Faucet, a leader in the kitchen and bath industry, has been awarded on Newsweek's list of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2026. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Recognizing brands that stand out across three areas of trust, Delta ranked in the top 10 brands in the Consumer Goods category.

The Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2026 list was built on an innovative methodology consisting of two evaluation components:

Delta Faucet Awarded on Newsweek’s List of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2026

Survey Results: Based on Investor Trust, Customer Trust and Employee Trust. Social Listening Analysis: Based on the Number of Mentions, Sentiment, Virality and Reach.

The 700 companies with the highest score have been awarded as one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2026.

"This recognition as one of Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies is a reflection what's at the center of our brand identity: integrity," said Missi Tate, Director of Brand Marketing at Delta Faucet. "From our customers who depend on our problem-solving innovations to our employees and stakeholders who believe in our mission, trust is what defines Delta Faucet. We are honored by this acknowledgment and committed to continuing to earn that trust through innovation and reliability."

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About Delta Faucet

Delta Faucet exists to create purposeful, practical plumbing fixtures that solve every-day needs. Through human-centric design, Delta Faucet offers thoughtful products that perfectly fit any home and any style. From handy pull-down bathroom faucets that rinse away toothpaste to In2ition® Two-in-One Showerheads that seamlessly blend productivity and relaxation, Delta Faucet is committed to transforming people's daily lives with water. For more information, visit DeltaFaucet.com.

SOURCE Delta Faucet