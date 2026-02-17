Elevate the Everyday: Delta Faucet's New Collections Arrive at KBIS 2026

"At Delta Faucet, we don't just make fixtures – we create the centerpiece of some of the home's most meaningful moments, from that first cup of coffee to unforgettable entertaining to everything in between," said Melissa Tate, Director of Delta Brand Marketing at Delta Faucet. "Our latest collections merge thoughtful technology with timeless design and intuitive functionality, creating products that inspire and solve problems in daily routines."

New Delta® products and innovations will be showcased at KBIS 2026, including:

Delta® Cordova™ Kitchen Collection (available Spring 2026): The Cordova™ Collection brings a minimalist, contemporary look to the kitchen with three spout options and four finish choices. Optional Touch2O® with Touchless™ Technology offers flexible ways to operate the faucet, making it easier to choose a faucet that fits any space and work style.

Delta® Altado™ Kitchen Collection (available Spring 2026): The Altado™ Collection features a contemporary design with a clean, simple silhouette that works beautifully in a variety of kitchen styles. A modern take on streamlined simplicity, Altado™ offers a timeless look that feels effortless and refined while including Touch2O® with Touchless™ Technology, ProClean™ Spray, among other innovations.

Delta® Noreau™ Kitchen Faucet (available Winter 2026): The Noreau™ Kitchen Collection brings a bold, contemporary pulldown design that stands out with confident modern lines. A fresh expression of simplicity, Noreau™ offers a striking, clean look that elevates the everyday kitchen with ease. Featuring ProClean™ Spray, the faucet provides a powerful, wide fan spray for quick cleaning, and optional Touch2O® with Touchless™ Technology makes multi-tasking in the kitchen easy.

Delta® Bonacci™ Bath Collection (available Spring 2026): Invite serenity and a sense of well-being into your home with the Bonacci™ Bath Collection. Inspired by nature and retro revival, this new collection brings the tranquility of nature into the built environment with soft lines and elegant curves.

Delta® Lineax™ Bath Collection (available Spring 2026): Inspired by the timeless beauty of modern architecture, the Lineax™ Collection harmonizes soft angles and horizontal lines to create a serene, sophisticated atmosphere.

Delta® SelectChoice™ Push-Button Diverter (available Summer 2026): Combining a clean aesthetic with seamless functionality, the SelectChoice™ Push-Button Diverter elevates the showering experience, allowing users to control their shower with the simple push of a button. Choose between the rain and hand shower options or use them both together for a shower that easily fits everyone's wants and needs. The trim comes in round or square styles to match the already determined look and feel of your existing bathroom.

Delta Faucet will also expand a number of its preexisting collections, offering more variety in design and functionality, including:

Delta® Cassidy® Bath Collection Matte Black Expansion (available Spring 2026): The popular Cassidy® Bath Collection will now include matte black, a bold finish that complements the clean lines and elegant details of this timeless collection.

Delta® Foundations® Bath Expansion (available Spring 2026): The popular Foundations® shower trim is now available with a larger, 5-setting shower head. This collection expansion also includes new accessories including towel bars, robe hooks and more, available in three finishes

Delta® Modern Shower Expansion (available Summer 2026): The Modern Collection features a minimal footprint and confident, contemporary design. This expansion includes new fixed head custom showers, LHD configurations, and shower heads that make a big impact at an attainable price.

Delta® Universal Showering Expansion (available Fall 2026): Building a haven of tranquility and solace is easy with mix-and-match pieces that bring relaxation and an aesthetic everyone can love for years to come. Available in multiple Delta® finishes, these minimalist designs are characterized by clean lines and minimal ornamentation, evoking elegance, sophistication and modern living.

KBIS attendees are encouraged to come and visit the Delta Faucet booth and experience the upcoming 2026 innovations in person. For more information about Delta® kitchen and bath products, visit DeltaFaucet.com.

About Delta Faucet Company

Delta Faucet Company exists to create purposeful, practical plumbing fixtures that solve every-day needs. Through human-centric design, Delta Faucet Company offers thoughtful products that perfectly fit any home and any style. From handy pull-down bath faucets that rinse away toothpaste to In2ition® Two-in-One Showerheads that seamlessly blend productivity and relaxation, Delta Faucet Company is committed to transforming people's daily lives with water. For more information, visit DeltaFaucet.com.

