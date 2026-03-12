Delta Faucet Named to USA TODAY's Most Trusted Brands 2026

Industry leader Delta Faucet recognized for brand trustworthiness and consumer confidence

INDIANAPOLIS, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Faucet, a leader in the kitchen and bath industry, has been recognized as one of America's most trusted brands, according to USA TODAY and its premier research partner Plant-A Insights Group. Awarding brands that excel in earning consumer trust and confidence, Delta Faucet stands out amongst 500 companies across numerous categories.

USA TODAY's Most Trusted Brands 2026 is one of America's largest independent consumer sentiment studies and evaluates brands based on their perceived trustworthiness using a variety of measures and ranking methodology, including consumer surveys, online reviews and publicly available data.

"Integrity is at the core of everything we do at Delta Faucet, and this recognition is a reflection of our deep commitment to the thing that makes our company what it is – our customers," said Missi Tate, Director of Brand Marketing at Delta Faucet. "We're constantly striving to deliver thoughtful, problem-solving innovations that make our consumers' lives easier so it's an honor to be recognized for our reliability and trustworthiness."

Survey respondents evaluated brands based on five key drivers of brand trust: emotional connection, reliability, trust and transparency, likelihood to purchase and alignment with personal values. Winners were selected through a confidential online survey of more than 23,000 U.S. consumers based on reviews and personal experiences.

About Delta Faucet

Delta Faucet exists to create purposeful, practical plumbing fixtures that solve every-day needs. Through human-centric design, Delta Faucet offers thoughtful products that perfectly fit any home and any style. From handy pull-down bathroom faucets that rinse away toothpaste to In2ition® Two-in-One Showerheads that seamlessly blend productivity and relaxation, Delta Faucet is committed to transforming people's daily lives with water. For more information, visit DeltaFaucet.com.

