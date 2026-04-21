Delta Highlights AI-Driven Smart Factory and Energy Infrastructure Solutions as Key Drivers of Industrial Transformation at Hannover Messe 2026

HANNOVER, Germany, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, today highlighted how its AI-driven smart manufacturing, digital twin technologies, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions are accelerating the transformation of industrial operations at Hannover Messe 2026. At today's press conference, Delta demonstrated the seamless integration of its DIATwin systems, built on NVIDIA Omniverse and implemented in its own AI-driven smart production lines to feed real-world production data directly into physics-based digital models, enabling closed-loop optimization and enhanced performance.

Press Conference Group Picture from left: Pei-Chun Lin, General Director DRIC, Delta Electronics, Joe Wu, Industrial Automation Deputy BG Head, Delta Electronics, Lisa Kao, General Manager Industrial Automation, Delta Electronics EMEA, Dalip Sharma, President and General Manager of Delta Electronics EMEA, Michael Mayer-Rosa, Senior Director of Industrial Automation, Delta Electronics EMEA, Denise Futterer, Communications Manager,Delta Electronics EMEA Hannover Messe Delta Booth – Hall 13, C02 Delta Group Picture at the Hannover Messe 2026

Dalip Sharma, President and General Manager of Delta Electronics EMEA, said, "At Delta, we have evolved to provide entire solutions and the integrated infrastructure that modern industries demand. By scaling digitalized smart manufacturing, highly versatile and resilient electrification systems, as well as energy-efficient AI data centers, we help our customers not only to navigate complex production and energy challenges, but also to meet their ESG commitments. Moreover, we are proud to share with our partners the substantial benefits unlocked by the synergies between Delta's digital twin systems and NVIDIA Omniverse™, as we accelerate the development of AI-based smart manufacturing and building automation".

AI-Driven Co-Simulation with DIATwin and NVIDIA Omniverse

A key highlight of Delta's exhibition is a live intelligent production line integrating advanced printed circuit board (PCB) insertion systems. The system is synchronised with a real-time digital twin for advanced co-simulation and process validation. At the core of the demonstration is DIATwin, which integrates NVIDIA Omniverse and PhysX libraries to enable intelligent PCB insertion recipe generation through physics-based simulations. This next-generation ecosystem establishes a closed "Sim-to-Real" workflow, allowing production parameters to be validated before physical deployment.

Within DIATwin, generated recipes undergo high-fidelity collision detection to verify fixtures and motion logic. Simulation feedback is then used to refine toolpath iteratively, improving throughput (UPH) and accelerating commissioning. The architecture can also be further extended to optimise performance across entire production workflows.

Extending this approach into real-world operations, Delta also highlights the growing adoption of automated intralogistics systems. Through its MOOV portfolio, Delta has supported the charging of more than one million industrial vehicles worldwide, demonstrating the scalability and reliability of its solutions in demanding continuous logistics operations. This milestone underlines how intelligent production and automated material handling can be seamlessly connected to enable efficient and sustainable industrial operations.

Strengthening Site Resilience with Comprehensive Energy and EV Charging Solutions

Delta provides a wide range of energy solutions designed for energy storage applications and high adaptability. For surplus renewable energy used in hydrogen production, Delta's hydrogen power supply covers 5MW~8.4MW unit power and delivers the fast response, high-reliability, liquid cooled DC power required for electrolyzers. For energy-intensive industries, Delta incorporates Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) to provide stable, low-carbon on-site power generation, mitigating operational risks from grid instability and ensuring continuous uptime.

Addressing decentralized supply and surging demand, Delta showcases its integrated Energy Management Solution for commercial and industrial applications. At its core, Delta's liquid-cooled C-Series All-in-One ESS (125 kW / 261 kWh) offers rapid deployment and flexible configurations by integrating a Power Conditioning System (PCS), battery modules, and a unit controller into a single cabinet.

Delta is also showcasing an EV charging-centric solution approach, integrating EV charging, energy storage, solar PV, and energy management into resilient infrastructure. Featuring high-power EV charging systems such as the UFC500 and the C-Series All-in-One ESS, Delta's solutions support public charging, fleet depots, and industrial sites. By leveraging advanced energy management for peak shaving and load balancing, operators can effectively manage grid constraints and optimize utilization. As demand for high-power charging surges, these integrated, multi-vector systems provide the essential foundation for reliable and scalable energy ecosystems.

Enabling Intelligent and Sustainable Industries

Through its exhibition in Hall 13, Stand C02, Delta demonstrates how AI-driven smart manufacturing, advanced power electronics and integrated energy infrastructure can be combined to address the dual challenges of digitalization and decarbonization.

By linking AI-enabled production intelligence, electrified mobility and integrated energy management, Delta continues to support industries in building more resilient, energy-efficient and future-ready operations.

For more information, please visit: https://www.delta-emea.com/en-GB/landing/hannover-Messe-2026

About Delta

Delta is a leading global supplier of switched-mode power supplies and thermal management products. Founded in 1971, Delta is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under stock code 2308. Delta offers an extensive portfolio of IoT-based intelligent energy-saving systems and solutions in industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage, and displays. The company's goal is to promote sustainable cities and smart production.

As a globally respected company with a mission to "provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow", Delta leverages its core expertise in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG (environmental, social, governance) integrated business model to address key environmental issues such as climate change. Delta serves its customers through its sales offices, R&D centers, and manufacturing facilities in nearly 200 locations on 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognitions for economic achievement, innovative technologies and ESG commitment. Since 2011, Delta has been listed in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (formerly DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices) for 14 consecutive years. Delta has also won the CDP with a double A list three times for its significant contribution to climate change and water security and has been recognized as a Supplier Engagement Leader for eight consecutive years for the continuous development of a sustainable value chain.

For more information about Delta, please visit: www.delta-emea.com

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