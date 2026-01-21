Delta Intelligent Building Technologies Aligns Operations to Accelerate Smart Building Innovation

SURREY, BC, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Intelligent Building Technologies (Delta IBT), a division of Delta Electronics, today announced a strategic alignment of its global operations across Delta Controls, LOYTEC, Amerlux, March Networks, and Vivotek. This initiative is designed to deliver the next generation of intelligent building solutions through coordinated operations, shared expertise, and enhanced global support.

A group photo at the construction site of the future Delta intelligent Building Technologies Headquarters in Surrey, BC Canada including; Delta President & CEO, John Nicholls (5th from left), Delta Electronics General Manager of Building Automation, Hong Wu (7th from left) and Loytec CEO Hans-Jörg Schweinzer (6th from right) joined by others from Delta Intelligent Building Technologies C-Suite & Management Team, Loytec Management and local BC construction partner Wales McLelland.

Responding to growing industry demand for integrated systems, Delta IBT is establishing three strategic Lines of Business—Smart Building, Smart Lighting, and Smart Security. Each business acts as a center of excellence that strengthens, rather than replaces, the expertise and identity of its established brands. All customer specifications, product lines, and certifications remain fully intact.

"We're not merging brands—we're aligning our operations to deliver greater value," said John Nicholls, President of Delta Intelligent Building Technologies. "This structure allows us to leverage our global resources, engineering expertise, and regional teams to provide integrated solutions, regional manufacturing, faster innovation, and stronger local support."

Hans-Jörg Schweinzer will lead the Smart Buildings Business which covers the Delta Controls and LOYTEC brands. Peter Strom will lead the Smart Security Business, incorporating the March Networks and Vivotek brands. Chuck Campagna will lead the Smart Lighting Business which includes Amerlux and a new range of lighting control technologies. John Nicholls will manage the combined entities providing strategy direction with aligned technology roadmaps amplified by Delta IBT's global resources and combined engineering capabilities.

The initiative positions Delta IBT to capture significant share of the rapidly growing intelligent building market. Commercial offices, universities, hospitality, data centers and healthcare can now deploy building controls, lighting, and security from a single unified operational platform with seamless coordination.

The operational alignment becomes effective March 1, 2026. All current operations, partnerships, and customer agreements continue without interruption. Additional information will be available at DeltaIBT.deltaww.com beginning March 1st.

About Delta Intelligent Building Technologies

Delta Intelligent Building Technologies combines the expertise of Delta Controls, LOYTEC, Amerlux, March Networks, and Vivotek to deliver integrated intelligent building solutions globally. Delta IBT is a division of Delta Electronics, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions. To learn more, please visit: www.dibt.delta-americas.com

About Delta Electronics (Americas)

Headquartered in Fremont, CA, Delta Electronics (Americas) is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. (TWSE: 2308), a global leader in power management and smart green solutions. We have operated in the Americas for almost 40 years, with offices, R&D centers, manufacturing, and service facilities across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and more. Our smart, energy-saving solutions serve customers across data centers, IT, telecom, renewable energy and microgrids, EV charging and powertrains, building automation, industrial automation, lighting, and other major industries.

Please visit: www.deltaww.com | www.delta-americas.com

