Delta to Feature Digital Twin Solution for Buildings, ASHRAE G36-ready HVAC Control, and Smart Automation for Data Center CDU Infrastructure at AHR Expo 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, will attend AHR Expo 2026 to present a wide range of intelligent solutions to bolster the performance of automated buildings, HVAC systems, and data center coolant distribution unit (CDU) facilities. Key solutions include Delta Controls' Building Canvas, an AI-driven engineering platform leveraging digital twin technology to enable more efficient planning, configurations, simulations, and optimization of building systems. Live demonstrations at Delta's booth will include LOYTEC's ASHRAE G36-ready HVAC control solution, as well as a smart automation solution to deliver higher operational visibility and reliability in data center CDU infrastructure through precise pump control, power monitoring, and Redfish communication.

Join Us at AHR 2026 for Coffee and a Chat!

John Nicholls, President at Delta Intelligent Building Technologies (Delta IBT), said, "Delta's ultimate goal is to provide next-generation solutions to enhance the energy efficiency and productivity of our customers' operations. At AHR 2026, we are focused on turning intelligent building concepts into solutions that engineers, integrators, and building owners can actually deploy. Our solutions are built to streamline engineering workflows, accelerate commissioning, and improve operational visibility across complex building environments."

Intelligent Building Automation That Simplifies the Entire Lifecycle

Delta IBT, Delta's business unit dedicated to smart building solutions, will showcase the latest innovations from its flagship brands, Delta Controls and LOYTEC. The presentation will highlight smarter, more efficient, and highly scalable building automation solutions designed to elevate building performance.

Featured innovations include Canvas, Delta Controls' new AI-powered platform that automates the lifecycle of intelligent building systems to help teams deliver more projects with fewer errors; enteliSKETCH, a next-generation graphics tool that simplifies Building Automation System (BAS) visualization; and a comprehensive suite of controllers, tools, and software unified through enteliWEB and enteliCLOUD. Delta will also demonstrate its new 10BASE-T1L solution platform, enabling Ethernet/IP connectivity over existing twisted pair wiring to modernize systems without costly infrastructure upgrades.

The exhibit further highlights advanced sensing and user experience innovations, including the patented O3 Ceiling Multi-Sensor with occupant-based sensing for improved space awareness, supported by mobile applications for touchless control and simplified deployment. Together, these technologies enable secure, future-ready building automation using BACnet Secure Connect, with support for modern workflows through Node-RED and Python capabilities.

HVAC Control and Commissioning Designed for Real-World Deployment

LOYTEC will demonstrate ASHRAE G36–ready HVAC control solutions built on pre-engineered, standards-aligned control logic that enables faster, more predictable deployment across VAV systems, air handling units, and modern HVAC architectures. Live demonstrations will show how G36-compliant sequences are configured through parameter-based workflows rather than custom programming, allowing systems to move from design intent to compliant operation in significantly less time.

The exhibit features retrofit-optimized room and HVAC controllers designed specifically for cost-sensitive modernization projects. These controllers support mixed environments that combine legacy and new HVAC equipment, enabling step-by-step upgrades without major rewiring, extended downtime, or full system replacement. Tight integration between room control, HVAC equipment, and building management systems ensures consistent behavior across both retrofit and new-build scenarios.

LOYTEC will also highlight commissioning and documentation automation workflows that streamline project delivery and reduce handover risk. Configuration-driven commissioning automatically generates as-built documentation during system setup, minimizing site errors, shortening commissioning timelines, and providing facility teams with accurate, usable documentation at turnover. Together, these capabilities deliver a practical path to standards-compliant HVAC control that reduces engineering effort, improves repeatability, and supports long-term operational stability.

Facility-Scale Intelligence and Smart HVAC Automation Platforms

For large facilities and data center environments, Delta will showcase an Integrated Facility Management and HVAC automation architecture designed to centralize visibility, control, and decision-making across HVAC and power infrastructure. Demonstrations include centralized facility intelligence powered by VTScada, providing real-time monitoring, visualization, and a scalable, hardened architecture capable of integrating multiple HVAC, power, and critical facility systems within a single operational platform.

The exhibit highlights integrated CDU Equipment Technology purpose-built for data center applications, combining HMI, PLC, power meter, high-efficiency drives, and motors into compact unified systems. This integrated architecture enables precise control and power monitoring, alternating operation of multiple pumps, IP filter whitelist compliant with data center network security, and Redfish communication at the CDU level. Resulting in improving system visibility, simplifying integration, and reliable operation of critical infrastructure.

Delta will also demonstrate a Smart HVAC Platform with power quality solutions, delivering optimized control for Cooling Tower and Booster Pump systems, while improving system stability through active power filtering product technology. Energy-efficient drive and motor solutions further enhance overall system efficiency by reducing energy loss, improving reliability, and lowering operating costs across large-scale HVAC and facility applications.

Intelligent Airflow, Ventilation, and Fluid Management Solutions for Building and Facility HVAC

Delta will showcase its intelligent air movement and ventilation portfolio, spanning next-generation EC fans, energy recovery ventilation (ERV) systems, and residential and commercial ventilation solutions—designed to deliver higher airflow performance, lower noise, and improved energy efficiency across building HVAC applications.

The exhibit showcases Delta's EC fan portfolio with power ratings of up to 6.5 kW, including a highly efficient 660 mm 3D twist blade blower featuring built-in vibration sensing technology that automatically avoids resonance, as well as the new 960 mm EC axial fan series designed for high-airflow, high-pressure applications. Enabled by integrated signal processing and Modbus communication, the predictive maintenance capability—combined with a robust mechanical design—ensures the Delta EC fan lineup delivers reliable, long-term performance in demanding HVAC environments.

Complementing these air solutions, Delta will present compact, high-efficiency 20kW EC pump solutions for HVAC liquid circulation, delivering low-noise operation, intelligent control, and reliable performance to support energy-efficient thermal management within HVAC systems. Delta will also highlight its diverse range of commercial refrigeration products, featuring low-noise blade designs, advanced motor drive technology, and comprehensive protection with ATEX explosion-proof certification, enabling uniform temperature control and significant energy savings in commercial refrigeration systems.

Beyond air and fluid distribution, Delta will demonstrate its BreezFresh fresh air and energy recovery ventilation systems, utilizing EC motor technology and energy recovery to deliver continuous, balanced ventilation in compliance with ASHRAE 62.2 and California Title 24 requirements, as well as ENERGY STAR®–qualified ventilation fans and EC-based solutions for building-integrated cooling systems.

Experience Delta at AHR Expo 2026

Visit Delta at booth C1147, Las Vegas Convention Center, from February 4 to 6, to see how intelligent systems can be deployed faster, scaled more easily, and modernized with minimal disruption—supporting better building performance today and into the future.

About Delta Electronics (Americas)

Headquartered in Fremont, CA, Delta Electronics (Americas) is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. (TWSE: 2308), a global leader in power management and smart green solutions. We have operated in the Americas for almost 40 years, with offices, R&D centers, manufacturing, and service facilities across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and more. Our smart, energy-saving solutions serve customers across data centers, IT, telecom, renewable energy and microgrids, EV charging and powertrains, building automation, industrial automation, lighting, and other major industries.

Please visit: www.deltaww.com | www.delta-americas.com

SOURCE Delta Electronics (Americas)