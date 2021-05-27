Delta Launches the AX-308E, its First CODESYS-Based AS Series-Compatible Motion Controller

"The Delta AX-308E is designed for motion control applications in markets as diverse as assembly, packaging, and woodworking," said Simone Orlandi, product manager, Industrial Automation Business Group for Delta in Europe Middle East & Africa (EMEA). "Together with the AX-8 series, we increase the scalability of the Delta motion control product portfolio, offering customers with more options."

Variable interfaces make it flexible

The AX-308E is able to control up to eight EtherCAT servo drives, as well as inverters, remote I/O modules, and other third-party devices. Furthermore, up to four pulse-train drives can be controlled using the integrated fast digital outputs.

The broad array of connectivity interfaces offered, including Modbus TCP/RTU, Ethernet/IP, and OPC UA, make this PLC ideal for Industry 4.0. Complementing these communication capabilities are 16 digital inputs, 8 digital outputs, two serial ports, two incremental encoder interfaces, and an SSI port. Support for additional I/Os, temperature sensing, and load cells is ensured thanks to compatibility with Delta's existing AS Series Expansion Module.

Faster time-to-market with DIADesigner-AX

DIADesigner-AX is the integration of CODESYS in DIAStudio software platform. The environment provides support from the planning stage through execution and commissioning, easing the implementation of both simple and complex motion control, including single- and multi-axis movements, gearing, ECAMs and interpolation, in accordance with international standards, namely IEC 61131-3 and PLCopen. Software developers can also benefit from the other integrated tools, such as oscilloscope, simulator and CAM design editor.

The AX-308E mid-range AX-3 Series PLC at a glance

Supports up to 8 EtherCAT servos as well as 3rd party devices

Supported protocols: EtherCAT, OPC UA (server), EtherNet/IP, MODBUS, and MODBUS TCP

Minimum EtherCAT synchronization time: 2ms @ 8 axes

Minimum execution time of basic instruction: 5ns

Built-in encoder interfaces: Incremental × 2 and SSI × 1

Built-in 16 DI (200 kHz × 4) and 8 DO (200 kHz × 4; supports pulse-train servo drives).

The AX-308E mid-range AX-3 Series PLC is now available across the EMEA region.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 10 consecutive years. In 2020, Delta was also recognized by CDP with two "A" leadership level ratings for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.delta-emea.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1518909/Delta_Electronics.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1177354/Delta_Electronics_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Delta Electronics

Related Links

http://www.deltaelectronicsindia.com/

