Delta Launches Ultron DPM Series of Uninterruptable Power Supplies for Large U.S. Data Centers

"Delta's ICT Infrastructure solutions are relied upon by top companies world-wide to keep their data centers functional and efficient, even during the most challenging circumstances," said M.S. Huang, president of Delta Americas. "While the vast majority of competitors need to partner with battery companies, our UPS solutions utilize Delta's proprietary lithium-ion battery technology. As the sole designer of a complete system, we remove any compatibility concerns there may be between UPS and battery."

The Delta Ultron DPM Series boasts an Online Mode efficiency of 96 percent, a Robust Efficient Mode efficiency of 98.5 percent and a Clean Mode efficiency of 99 percent. The units are designed with top, down and side cable entry and for front-access service, a color touch panel with an intuitive user interface. The Delta Ultron DPM Series is capable of parallel expansion of up to four units, allowing for hyper-scale capacity up to 5MW or for N+X parallel redundancy.

Delta's Ultron DPM Series comprehensive cloud//COLO solution provides in-depth performance transparency. Its cutting-edge preventative maintenance features include self-diagnosis and aging detection via data collection and analyses of battery system, IGBT modules, DC capacitors, AC capacitors and fans. An Advanced Event log can store up to 5,000 entries, all of which are accessible via the LCD panel or SNMP board. Waveform records support advance event analysis and diagnosis.

In addition to displaying this newest power solution, Delta will also be speaking at DCD Webscale. At 11:50 a.m. PT, vice president of business development, Victor Lee, will discuss the trends driving datacenter innovation and how attendees can reduce the total cost of ownership for datacenter infrastructure.

For more information, visit http://www.deltapowersolutions.com/en-us/index.php.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in power and thermal management solutions and a major player in several product segments such as industrial automation, displays, and networking. Its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," focuses on addressing key environmental issues such as global climate change. As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta's business domains include Power Electronics, Automation and Infrastructure. Delta has 169 sales offices, 70 R&D centers and 38 manufacturing facilities worldwide.

Throughout its history, Delta has received many global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to corporate social responsibility. Since 2011, Delta has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index (DJSI World) for 7 consecutive years. In 2017, Delta was selected by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for its Climate Change Leadership Level for the 2nd consecutive year.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

Media Contact:

PAN Communications for Delta Electronics

(Americas) Sean Welch, +1-407-734-7330

swelch@pancomm.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delta-launches-ultron-dpm-series-of-uninterruptable-power-supplies-for-large-us-data-centers-300672416.html

SOURCE Delta Electronics

Related Links

http://www.deltaww.com

