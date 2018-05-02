Delta Reports Operating Performance for April 2018

ATLANTA, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) today reported operating performance for April 2018. The company carried 15.9 million passengers across its broad global network, a record for the month of April.

Monthly highlights include:

Raising $1.6 billion of unsecured debt through a mix of three-, five-, and 10-year notes at a blended rate of 3.85 percent. The proceeds from this offering were used to refinance current secured loans, lowering Delta's overall interest expense by $20 million annually and further strengthening the company's financial foundation.

Offsetting carbon emissions for more than 170,000 customers, in honor of Earth Month. Since 2012, Delta has achieved carbon neutral growth through the purchase of more than 8 million carbon offsets, which have helped Delta invest in environmental sustainability in more than 15 countries worldwide.

Adding more flights between New York-JFK and the Caribbean and extending year-round nonstop access to Europe this winter from several U.S. gateways including New York-JFK to Lisbon , Los Angeles to Paris and Amsterdam , Indianapolis to Paris, and Orlando to Amsterdam .

and extending year-round nonstop access to this winter from several U.S. gateways including New York-JFK to , to Paris and , to Paris, and to . Completing the 15th Global Build with Habitat for Humanity, a global nonprofit organization that helps families build or improve a place they can call home. Delta employees partnered with China Eastern to help with the construction of six new homes for local families in Sancun, a small village north of Guangzhou, China .

The company's operating performance is detailed in the table below.

Monthly Traffic Results

Year to Date Traffic Results





























































Apr 2018

Apr 2017

Change

Apr 2018

Apr 2017

Change



























RPMs (000):

























Domestic 11,527,269

10,766,073

7.1%

42,992,062

41,125,776

4.5%

International 6,734,844

6,842,806

(1.6%)

24,545,745

24,434,814

0.5%



Latin America 1,708,810

1,812,328

(5.7%)

7,559,607

7,752,912

(2.5%)



Atlantic 3,442,110

3,458,247

(0.5%)

10,618,633

10,249,869

3.6%



Pacific 1,583,925

1,572,231

0.7%

6,367,505

6,432,033

(1.0%)

Total System 18,262,113

17,608,879

3.7%

67,537,807

65,560,590

3.0%























































ASMs (000):

























Domestic 13,527,940

12,570,660

7.6%

51,513,740

49,018,856

5.1%

International 7,923,528

8,065,330

(1.8%)

29,393,878

29,488,343

(0.3%)



Latin America 1,997,645

2,093,799

(4.6%)

8,847,577

9,038,775

(2.1%)



Atlantic 4,045,740

4,031,221

0.4%

13,125,996

12,853,351

2.1%



Pacific 1,880,143

1,940,310

(3.1%)

7,420,305

7,596,217

(2.3%)

Total System 21,451,468

20,635,990

4.0%

80,907,618

78,507,199

3.1%























































Load Factor:

























Domestic 85.2%

85.6%

(0.4) Pts

83.5%

83.9%

(0.4) Pts

International 85.0%

84.8%

0.2 Pts

83.5%

82.9%

0.6 Pts



Latin America 85.5%

86.6%

(1.1) Pts

85.4%

85.8%

(0.4) Pts



Atlantic 85.1%

85.8%

(0.7) Pts

80.9%

79.7%

1.2 Pts



Pacific 84.2%

81.0%

3.2 Pts

85.8%

84.7%

1.1 Pts

Total System 85.1%

85.3%

(0.2) Pts

83.5%

83.5%

0.0 Pts



























Mainline Completion Factor 99.7%

96.4%

3.3 Pts







































Mainline On-time Performance 86.4%

76.9%

9.5 Pts











(preliminary DOT A14)

















































Passengers Boarded 15,903,666

15,083,750

5.4%

58,792,461

57,380,080

2.5%



























Cargo Ton Miles (000): 182,651

175,398

4.1%

686,328

645,908

6.3%



























Note: Results include flights operated under contract carrier arrangements





























