Delta Reports Operating Performance for April 2018
09:00 ET
ATLANTA, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) today reported operating performance for April 2018. The company carried 15.9 million passengers across its broad global network, a record for the month of April.
Monthly highlights include:
- Raising $1.6 billion of unsecured debt through a mix of three-, five-, and 10-year notes at a blended rate of 3.85 percent. The proceeds from this offering were used to refinance current secured loans, lowering Delta's overall interest expense by $20 million annually and further strengthening the company's financial foundation.
- Offsetting carbon emissions for more than 170,000 customers, in honor of Earth Month. Since 2012, Delta has achieved carbon neutral growth through the purchase of more than 8 million carbon offsets, which have helped Delta invest in environmental sustainability in more than 15 countries worldwide.
- Adding more flights between New York-JFK and the Caribbean and extending year-round nonstop access to Europe this winter from several U.S. gateways including New York-JFK to Lisbon, Los Angeles to Paris and Amsterdam, Indianapolis to Paris, and Orlando to Amsterdam.
- Completing the 15th Global Build with Habitat for Humanity, a global nonprofit organization that helps families build or improve a place they can call home. Delta employees partnered with China Eastern to help with the construction of six new homes for local families in Sancun, a small village north of Guangzhou, China.
The company's operating performance is detailed in the table below.
Delta Air Lines serves more than 180 million customers each year. In 2018, Delta was named to Fortune's top 50 Most Admired Companies in addition to being named the most admired airline for the seventh time in eight years. Additionally, Delta has ranked No.1 in the Business Travel News Annual Airline survey for an unprecedented seven consecutive years. With an industry-leading global network, Delta and the Delta Connection carriers offer service to 321 destinations in 57 countries on six continents. Headquartered in Atlanta, Delta employs more than 80,000 employees worldwide and operates a mainline fleet of more than 800 aircraft. The airline is a founding member of the SkyTeam global alliance and participates in the industry's leading transatlantic joint venture with Air France-KLM and Alitalia as well as a joint venture with Virgin Atlantic. Including its worldwide alliance partners, Delta offers customers more than 15,000 daily flights, with key hubs and markets including Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis/St. Paul, New York-JFK and LaGuardia, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, São Paulo, Seattle, Seoul, and Tokyo-Narita. Delta has invested billions of dollars in airport facilities, global products and services, and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. Additional information is available on the Delta News Hub, as well as delta.com, Twitter @DeltaNewsHub and Facebook.com/delta.
|
Monthly Traffic Results
|
Year to Date Traffic Results
|
Apr 2018
|
Apr 2017
|
Change
|
Apr 2018
|
Apr 2017
|
Change
|
RPMs (000):
|
Domestic
|
11,527,269
|
10,766,073
|
7.1%
|
42,992,062
|
41,125,776
|
4.5%
|
International
|
6,734,844
|
6,842,806
|
(1.6%)
|
24,545,745
|
24,434,814
|
0.5%
|
Latin America
|
1,708,810
|
1,812,328
|
(5.7%)
|
7,559,607
|
7,752,912
|
(2.5%)
|
Atlantic
|
3,442,110
|
3,458,247
|
(0.5%)
|
10,618,633
|
10,249,869
|
3.6%
|
Pacific
|
1,583,925
|
1,572,231
|
0.7%
|
6,367,505
|
6,432,033
|
(1.0%)
|
Total System
|
18,262,113
|
17,608,879
|
3.7%
|
67,537,807
|
65,560,590
|
3.0%
|
ASMs (000):
|
Domestic
|
13,527,940
|
12,570,660
|
7.6%
|
51,513,740
|
49,018,856
|
5.1%
|
International
|
7,923,528
|
8,065,330
|
(1.8%)
|
29,393,878
|
29,488,343
|
(0.3%)
|
Latin America
|
1,997,645
|
2,093,799
|
(4.6%)
|
8,847,577
|
9,038,775
|
(2.1%)
|
Atlantic
|
4,045,740
|
4,031,221
|
0.4%
|
13,125,996
|
12,853,351
|
2.1%
|
Pacific
|
1,880,143
|
1,940,310
|
(3.1%)
|
7,420,305
|
7,596,217
|
(2.3%)
|
Total System
|
21,451,468
|
20,635,990
|
4.0%
|
80,907,618
|
78,507,199
|
3.1%
|
Load Factor:
|
Domestic
|
85.2%
|
85.6%
|
(0.4) Pts
|
83.5%
|
83.9%
|
(0.4) Pts
|
International
|
85.0%
|
84.8%
|
0.2 Pts
|
83.5%
|
82.9%
|
0.6 Pts
|
Latin America
|
85.5%
|
86.6%
|
(1.1) Pts
|
85.4%
|
85.8%
|
(0.4) Pts
|
Atlantic
|
85.1%
|
85.8%
|
(0.7) Pts
|
80.9%
|
79.7%
|
1.2 Pts
|
Pacific
|
84.2%
|
81.0%
|
3.2 Pts
|
85.8%
|
84.7%
|
1.1 Pts
|
Total System
|
85.1%
|
85.3%
|
(0.2) Pts
|
83.5%
|
83.5%
|
0.0 Pts
|
Mainline Completion Factor
|
99.7%
|
96.4%
|
3.3 Pts
|
Mainline On-time Performance
|
86.4%
|
76.9%
|
9.5 Pts
|
(preliminary DOT A14)
|
Passengers Boarded
|
15,903,666
|
15,083,750
|
5.4%
|
58,792,461
|
57,380,080
|
2.5%
|
Cargo Ton Miles (000):
|
182,651
|
175,398
|
4.1%
|
686,328
|
645,908
|
6.3%
|
Note: Results include flights operated under contract carrier arrangements
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delta-reports-operating-performance-for-april-2018-300640704.html
SOURCE Delta Air Lines
