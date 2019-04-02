Delta Reports Operating Performance for March 2019

ATLANTA, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) today reported operating performance for March 2019. The company carried a record 17.6 million customers in the month of March and a first quarter record 45 million passengers across its broad global network in 2019.

Monthly highlights include:

Signing a contract renewal with American Express through 2029, leveraging shared strengths to deliver best-in-class value to customers and doubling the expected benefits to Delta to nearly $7 billion annually by 2023, up from $3.4 billion in 2018

annually by 2023, up from in 2018 Completing $1.3 billion in share repurchases in the March quarter by opportunistically buying back 26 million shares, reaffirming Delta's commitment to consistent shareholder returns

in share repurchases in the March quarter by opportunistically buying back 26 million shares, reaffirming Delta's commitment to consistent shareholder returns Celebrating the one-year approval of the airline's joint venture with Korean Air, featuring award winning products, including Delta One Suites and Delta Premium Select available on our new aircraft, including the Airbus A350, and expanding to the Boeing 777

Participating in the 16th Delta Global Build with Habitat for Humanity and partnering with employees from GOL to construct six new homes for local families in Brazil , bringing the total to 270 built or rehabilitated homes in 13 different countries by Delta since 1995

The company's operating performance is detailed in the table below.







Monthly Traffic Results

Year to Date Traffic Results





























































Mar 2019

Mar 2018

Change

Mar 2019

Mar 2018

Change



























RPMs (000):

























Domestic 13,064,667

12,217,143

6.9%

33,332,977

31,463,883

5.9%

International 6,877,779

6,729,113

2.2%

18,285,534

17,811,722

2.7%



Latin America 2,135,134

2,100,194

1.7%

5,855,738

5,851,551

0.1%



Atlantic 2,984,318

2,885,448

3.4%

7,567,608

7,176,596

5.4%



Pacific 1,758,327

1,743,471

0.9%

4,862,188

4,783,575

1.6%

Total System 19,942,445

18,946,256

5.3%

51,618,511

49,275,605

4.8%























































ASMs (000):

























Domestic 15,036,573

14,113,592

6.5%

40,229,778

37,982,589

5.9%

International 7,953,082

7,690,749

3.4%

22,190,731

21,470,423

3.4%



Latin America 2,437,260

2,391,733

1.9%

6,884,880

6,849,930

0.5%



Atlantic 3,487,689

3,336,933

4.5%

9,601,714

9,080,285

5.7%



Pacific 2,028,134

1,962,083

3.4%

5,704,137

5,540,208

3.0%

Total System 22,989,655

21,804,341

5.4%

62,420,510

59,453,012

5.0%























































Load Factor:

























Domestic 86.9%

86.6%

0.3 Pts

82.9%

82.8%

0.1 Pts

International 86.5%

87.5%

(1.0) Pts

82.4%

83.0%

(0.6) Pts



Latin America 87.6%

87.8%

(0.2) Pts

85.1%

85.4%

(0.3) Pts



Atlantic 85.6%

86.5%

(0.9) Pts

78.8%

79.0%

(0.2) Pts



Pacific 86.7%

88.9%

(2.2) Pts

85.2%

86.3%

(1.1) Pts

Total System 86.7%

86.9%

(0.2) Pts

82.7%

82.9%

(0.2) Pts



























Mainline Completion Factor 99.93

99.03

0.90 Pts







































Mainline On-time Performance 88.2

86.9

1.3 Pts











(preliminary DOT A14)

















































Passengers Boarded 17,617,698

16,581,727

6.2%

45,063,205

42,886,432

5.1%



























Cargo Ton Miles (000): 178,511

188,750

(5.4%)

487,862

503,844

(3.2%)

