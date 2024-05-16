Delta to Deliver Keynote Speech at COMPUTEX 2024 Sharing AI-driven Automation Innovations

TAIPEI, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council) announced that it has invited Dr. Tzi-cker Chiueh, General Director of Delta Research Center, to deliver the keynote speech at COMPUTEX 2024 with the theme "How AI Revolutionizes Automation Applications". The speech will take place at 11 a.m. on June 6th at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2, 7th Floor.

With the emergence of digital transformation and business potential, artificial intelligence (AI) has been widely applied in various industries. Modern manufacturing, building automation, and autonomous vehicles all require advanced predictive analytics and integrated insights to guide optimal decision-making, efficiency improvement, and cost reduction. In his COMPUTEX 2024 keynote speech, Dr. Tzi-cker Chiueh will highlight Delta as the world's leading power and thermal management solution provider for AI computing infrastructure. Furthermore, he will describe how Delta exploits modern artificial intelligence technology to develop a variety of advanced automation applications. They include end-to-end automation of the drone-based bridge inspections process, as well as automated ADAS testing that stresses test an advanced driver assistance system's capability of handling corner cases, identifies its associated weaknesses, and offers remedies to correct them. These AI solutions demonstrate Delta's potential as an AI innovator and offer a glimpse of many exciting future products for its customers.

During COMPUTEX, Delta will showcase its capabilities in data center infrastructure, power management, cooling solutions, and AI application technologies. Visitors are welcome to visit Delta's booth at M0320 in Hall 1 of Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center to visit and discover about Delta's AI-related solutions.

COMPUTEX 2024 with the theme "Connecting AI," is set to take place from June 4th to June 7th. The event will feature 1,500 exhibitors using 4,500 booths, showcasing six major themes: AI Computing, Advanced Connectivity, Future Mobility, Immersive Reality, Sustainability, and Innovations.

About COMPUTEX

COMPUTEX was founded in 1981. It has grown with the global ICT industry and become stronger over the last four decades. Bearing witness to historical moments in the development of and changes in the industry, COMPUTEX attracts more than 40,000 buyers to visit Taiwan every year. It is also the preferred platform chosen by top international companies for launching epoch-making products.

Taiwan has a comprehensive global ICT industry chain. Gaining a foothold in Taiwan, COMPUTEX is jointly held by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taipei Computer Association, aiming to build a global tech ecosystem. COMPUTEX uses cross-domain integration and innovation services as the most powerful driving forces for achieving the goal of becoming a new platform for global technological resources.

About TAITRA:

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan's foremost nonprofit trade-promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises in expanding their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices as well as 62 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.

TAITRA's five local branch offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung provide services to companies outside metropolitan Taipei. Through these domestic offices, TAITRA is able to maintain close contact and interaction with local companies in their respective areas and provide direct and substantial services in areas such as feature trade promotion, business information, market seminars, on-the-job training, procurement meetings, meeting room rental, etc. Branch offices play vital roles in Taiwan Trade Shows coordination between Taipei headquarters and local companies, and invite buyers to visit local industries.

