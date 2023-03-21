Delta to Demonstrate How to Transition Towards Sustainability with its IoT-based Smart Green Solutions at Hannover Messe 2023

HANNOVER, Germany, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, today announced it will participate in Hannover Messe 2023 to demonstrate how its IoT-based Smart Green Solutions help industries transition towards sustainability through lower carbon emissions, in line with the net zero by 2050[1] goal. Our showcase will include Smart Manufacturing, Energy Infrastructure, as well as Building Automation Solutions, all capable of fostering smart factories, smart microgrid-supported e-mobility and smart green buildings. Key highlights of Delta showcase include the new VP3000 Open-Loop Variable-Torque Standard Drive, which enhances productivity and lowers harmonic distortion down to 35% in industrial motors used in various applications; and the EV charging infrastructure and energy storage solutions. Delta will also host a press conference at its own exhibition site (Hall 11, stand C20) on April 18 (Tue), from 13:30-14:30 CET, to update media stakeholders on its recent progress and new initiatives in fostering the transition towards sustainability.

Commenting on its presence at Hannover Messe 2023, Dalip Sharma, President and General Manager, Delta Electronics EMEA region, said: "Environmental challenges are driving industry-wide and far reaching transformation across all organisations globally. At Hannover Messe 2023, Delta demonstrates its solutions suited to EMEA's rapidly expanding IIoT market and those that meet the growing demand for EV charging solutions. As its solutions demonstrate, Delta is committed to responding to local market requirements, and it will continue to invest in the development of energy efficient and sustainable solutions that meet EMEA's requirements."

Delta's Hannover Messe stand has been designed to reflect the current and future energy requirements of the market. Some highlights include:

Smart Manufacturing:

Delta will be launching its new open-loop variable-torque standard drive - the VP3000 Series. It has a high power rating of up to 630kW. It enhances productivity and lowers harmonic distortion (THDi) down to 35% in industrial motors used in HVAC, pumps, compressors, and water supply applications. Delta will also demonstrate the compact modular CODESYS motion controller AX-3 series, which increases the scalability of its motion control and PLC product portfolio, offering customers more options to meet their demands across a wide range of market segments from packaging to woodworking, metalworking and material handling. Another highlight is Delta's MOOVair Wireless Charging System (1kW), with point-to-point contactless power transmission efficiency of up to 93%. The 1 kW Wireless Charging System is ideal for charging batteries in industrial electric vehicles and AGVs. The sealed electronics and contactless power transfer are especially suitable for use in highly polluted or wet environments.

EV Charging Infrastructure and Energy Storage Solutions:

Delta will showcase its EV charging infrastructure solutions and smart energy storage solutions. The full range of EV charging infrastructure ranges from residential, commercial to destination charging, fulfilling the various requirements and needs in the market. The highlight will be the UFC200 Ultra Fast EV Charger, a 200kW single charging station with the flexibility to charge up to four vehicles simultaneously. For the infrastructure, Delta offers its Energy Storage Skid Solution, an integrated energy storage system for industrial and commercial sites with limited space and construction times with its faster deployment in a smaller footprint.

Building Automation solutions:

Delta's Building Automation Solutions is committed to lead building automation into a sustainable future, including the industrial applications. The integrated solutions ensure the design and operation of green, safe, energy-efficient, comfortable and healthier industrial and manufacturing environments. Showcased in the exhibition are versatile industrial LED high-bay and linear lighting. The excellent efficiency, extreme long lifetime, tri proof, and high operating temperature features of our products tolerate the harsh an intense environmental and operational conditions of the manufacturing processes. Also shown during the exhibition is the multi-protocol building automation system from its subsidiary LOYTEC, and advanced video surveillance solutions from its other subsidiary VIVOTEK.

Delta welcomes visitors to its stand, located at Hall 11 on Stand C20 in Hannover, Germany, from 17 – 21 April. Journalists are invited to attend Delta's press conference at Delta's stand on Tuesday 18 April, from 13:30-14:30 CET.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 12 consecutive years. In 2021, Delta was also recognized by CDP with leadership level ratings for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain.

