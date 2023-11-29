Delta Unveils IPack65 Compact Outdoor Rectifier System for Powering 5G Cell Sites

News provided by

Delta Electronics

29 Nov, 2023, 08:30 ET

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, is introducing its new IPack65, a compact outdoor rectifier system, under Eltek, a brand of Delta. With its dustproof and waterproof design, the system achieves the IP65 protection level. Boasting an impressive 97.7% efficiency, this modular, versatile solution is tailored to power telecommunications systems. Its compact form factor ensures seamless, easy deployment and integration into intelligently controlled networks and cloud environments. With exceptional application flexibility, the IPack65 proves especially adept in 5G antenna power supply and other applications ranging from 2-8kW.

Continue Reading
Delta Releases IPack65 Compact Outdoor Rectifier System for Powering 5G Cell Sites
Delta Releases IPack65 Compact Outdoor Rectifier System for Powering 5G Cell Sites

Andreas Grewing, Vice President, Telecom Power Solutions at Delta Electronics' EMEA region, explains, "The roll-out of 5G has significantly increased the amount of radio equipment in the telecom network. The newly launched IPack65 addresses the intensified power demands near antennas with its purpose-built outdoor rectifier system. It is not just a power solution; it's a strategic response to the evolving demands of next-generation telecom networks."

An ideal solution for 5G outdoor antenna systems

Tailored to meet the power demands of 5G technology and beyond, IPack65 offers a flexible and efficient power supply for wide-area communication networks. This cost-efficient, compact rectifier, designed for easy installation, ensures a reliable voltage supply for telecommunications equipment. The system, featuring two modules with 2 kW each, can be seamlessly extended to a maximum output of 48 V and 8 kW, thanks to its modular design allowing up to four modules to connect at different positions. Dustproof and waterproof to the IP65 standard, IPack65 is purpose-built for outdoor use, with low operational costs attributed to its impressive 97.7% efficiency and convection cooling, eliminating the need for fans or filters and minimizing regular maintenances. The absence of active cooling not only lowers the system's PUE but also contributes to a reduced carbon footprint. Equipped with the Smartpack S smart controller, IPack65 supports integration with cloud-based intelligent networks, providing quick insights and enabling remote maintenance for efficient configurations enhancement.

Flexibility for adaptation

In addition to its compact design and sturdy certified case, IPack65 offers a suite of adaptable features catering to custom specifications. Supporting a wide range of input voltages (85–275 VAC or 85–410 VDC) and compatible with either 400 VDC or AC, it provides versatile deployment options. The system includes a backup feature with IP65-rated batteries and an external type T2 outdoor cabinet equipped with lithium-ion batteries, ensuring operational continuity in case of a power supply failure. Ideal for tower installations powered by an uninterrupted 400 VDC feed, IPack65's lightweight cover enhances its suitability. Noteworthy features also include a surge protective device (SPD), two breakers for battery distribution, and 15 breakers for load distribution which can be customized. Easy wiring is facilitated by an input terminal and cable tie bar, while an LED indicator visible from below provides clear system status information for on-site service staff.

IPack65 is available to the global market starting from November 29th 2023. For more information, please refer to: https://www.eltek.com/insights/IP65/

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 12 consecutive years. In 2022, Delta was also recognized by CDP with double A List for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for the 3rd consecutive year.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.delta-emea.com  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2287298/Delta_Electronics.jpg
Logo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1825102/4170692/Delta_Logo.jpg 

Also from this source

Delta dévoile le Système Redresseur Outdoor Compact IPack65 pour alimenter les sites cellulaires 5G

Delta dévoile le Système Redresseur Outdoor Compact IPack65 pour alimenter les sites cellulaires 5G

Delta, leader mondial des solutions de gestion de l'énergie et de la thermique, présente son nouveau IPack65, le Système Redresseur Outdoor Compact...
Delta stellt kompaktes IPack65 Outdoor-Gleichrichtersystem für die Stromversorgung von 5G-Standorten vor

Delta stellt kompaktes IPack65 Outdoor-Gleichrichtersystem für die Stromversorgung von 5G-Standorten vor

Delta, ein weltweit führender Anbieter von Stromversorgungs- und Wärmemanagementlösungen, stellt ein neues, kompaktes Gleichrichtersystem für den...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electronic Components

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.