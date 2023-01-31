Deltapath Announces Deltapath Business Texting - SMS

Add asynchronous chat to your toolbox and increase business communication and revenue

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltapath, a Unified Communications company specializing in revolutionizing how organizations and people communicate, announced the release of its Deltapath Business Texting – SMS solution. The solution is engineered to create targeted business experiences, extend communication reach, and increase engagement through one-to-one and group texts with consumers, partners, suppliers, and other businesses.

Green and Blue icons help users easily differentiate between internal chats with coworkers and external chats with customers and other outside contacts. Text from multiple devices. Send one-to-one and group texts from multiple devices. Begin a message on your laptop using Deltapath Switchboard and continue your conversation on the Deltapath Mobile app.

Text messaging has been increasing in popularity as mobile device ownership increases worldwide. As a result, businesses are transforming by using text messaging to communicate the way consumers and businesses want to communicate. For companies still considering whether to add business texting to their communication arsenal, here are some statistics to consider:

In 2022, there were approximately 8.39 billion mobile phone subscriptions in the world (Ericsson Mobility Report, November 2022 )

mobile phone subscriptions in the world (Ericsson Mobility Report, ) Sixty-eight percent of consumers stated they are likelier to buy from a business that offers convenient communication. (What Businesses Need to Know About Communicating With consumers, Forrester Consulting, December 2020 )

of consumers stated they are likelier to buy from a business that offers convenient communication. (What Businesses Need to Know About Communicating With consumers, Forrester Consulting, ) Ninety-five percent of text messages are typically read and responded to within the first three minutes of receiving them. (SMS Marketing Statistics 2023 for USA Businesses, SMS Comparison, 2021)

David Liu, the CEO, and founder of Deltapath, states, "In the business world, interactions with external parties are typically limited to email, phone calls, and scheduled conferences. However, statistics clearly show that there is another business channel out there that is underutilized. It is an easy and convenient channel for everyone, and consumers want businesses to use it to communicate with them. Deltapath Business Texting – SMS gives businesses access to a larger audience and helps them transform how they communicate. For example, businesses can share important news with customers over texts or move a project forward faster by getting people together from different companies in a group chat."

Customers receive dedicated business phone numbers to establish another layer of brand identity. Begin a conversation on a desktop computer and continue it on your mobile using Deltapath Switchboard and the Deltapath Mobile app. Conversations are synchronized so communication across devices is easy.

Customers retain complete control over their data with Deltapath Business Texting – SMS. In addition, confidential data is easily remotely wiped from personal devices along with business contacts when an employee leaves the company.

Deltapath Business texting – SMS is currently available to Deltapath UCaaS customers in the United States and Canada. Deltapath is looking forward to expanding the service to other parts of the world in the near future.

