Deltapath's Noise Cancellation Gateway Helps Businesses Improve Communication and Collaboration Over Phone Calls and Fuels Artificial Intelligence

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltapath, a Unified Communications company, specializing in revolutionizing the way organizations and people communicate, announced their Deltapath Noise Cancellation Gateway is set to release in the first quarter of 2020. The Noise Cancellation Gateway leverages Dolby's renowned audio expertise and technology. It filters nonhuman voices and focuses on improving two major areas garnering a lot of attention: voice calls and artificial intelligence.

Voice calls remain a popular mode of communication, but the new work-from-anywhere trend is increasing the number of voice calls initiated outdoors in noisy conditions. With the Deltapath Noise Cancellation Gateway, callers and call recipients experience crystal-clear audio, even in the noisiest situations encountered over the phone.

More companies are turning to artificial intelligence to help them improve customer experience or make digital assistants indispensable. The Deltapath Noise Cancellation Gateway can positively impact a company's AI engine's accuracy rate, whether your AI engine is analyzing voice input, interpreting voice commands, transcribing audio into meaningful text, or interpreting peoples' emotions through their tone of voice.

Deltapath's newest product is available to every UC platform and every industry. Consumers are not limited to using the Deltapath UC Platform to enjoy it.

David Liu, CEO and Founder of Deltapath stated, "Background noise is an age-old problem that has been polluting conversations and data for years. Deltapath decided to introduce a noise cancellation gateway because there is a huge need for technology to tackle background noise more than ever before. More and more employees are working and attending meetings outside the office. While we can all control background noise in our office, it is impossible to do so outdoors. Deltapath wants employees and customers to all have positive, fulfilling experiences whenever they are on a phone call no matter where they are. Equally important, more companies are using artificial intelligence to drive business outcomes. Companies such as those using speech recognition for their IVR systems and voice assistant devices can all get more from our gateway, which can filter the noise that regularly gets recorded with any voice input, making analysis and interpretation of the data extremely difficult."

"As the biggest contact center supplier and value-added reseller for Genesys in Great China, eSoon recognized the importance of the Deltapath Noise Cancellation Gateway for our customers who not only operate large scale contact centers but utilize some form of voice AI technology. The gateway will serve to enhance the accuracy of voice recognition for these companies. Most importantly, the Deltapath Noise Cancellation Gateway helps increase productivity and enhance the customer experience."

eSoon

Daniel Cheung – VP, Sales

"Conferencing is the core of collaboration and it allows distributed and virtual teams to feel connected over the phone, enabling everyone to participate and share their thoughts. When voice quality is poor, however, conferences become frustrating and nonproductive. With the Deltapath Noise Cancellation Gateway, background noise is eliminated, improving audio quality during conferences."

GuangZhou YunQu-info

Deng Congjian – Deputy GM

About Deltapath Inc.

Deltapath liberates organizations from the barriers that prevent effective communication and revolutionizes the way organizations communicate through innovative technologies that meet the needs and the wants of organizations.

We specialize in solutions that unite different communication platforms, audio and video equipment, telephones, desktops and mobile devices to make communication accessible and intuitive.

It is our belief that every solution should embody simplicity and offer users the right form of communication for the right occasion, right at their fingertips.

For more information about Deltapath and to learn how we can help you reach your goals, please visit www.Deltapath.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

