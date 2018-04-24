Delta's Unparalleled Competence in Developing Integrated Solutions for Smart Manufacturing and Green Cities Stands Out at Hannover Messe 2018

Mr. Jackie Chang, president & general manager of Delta Electronics in the Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) region, said: "We are deeply proud to demonstrate at Hannover Messe 2018 that the utility, functionality and versatility of our integrated energy-saving solutions are advancing rapidly. Whether our EMEA customers are seeking to implement IIoT connectivity, energy monitoring and smart automation in their manufacturing platforms, or increase the energy efficiency, safety, comfort and market value of their buildings, or integrate EV charging infrastructure with renewable energy in their city, Delta is certainly the most suitable partner given our superior technology and accumulated experience in integrating total solutions."

Delta's exhibition at Hannover Messe 2018, located at hall 11, stand A57, offers an extensive range of solutions for a plethora of applications:

For smart manufacturing, Delta is presenting its full range of Industrial Automation Solutions, which this year are led by the new High-Flexibility Multi-Tasking Smart Production Line, a highly sophisticated platform capable of producing different product types simultaneously through the support of Delta's own Delta Manufacturing Execution System (DIAMES), IIoT routers, machine vision systems, 6-axis articulated and SCARA robot workstations as well as a smart conveyor. Visitors at our exhibition site will have the opportunity to test this next-generation solution's live demo by placing and monitoring production orders of customized gifts via on-site PC and mobile devices.

Our IoT-based Building Management Platform highlights to visitors Delta's high-calibre expertise in enabling smart green buildings. This comprehensive system leverages the technologies of our subsidiaries LOYTEC, Delta controls and VIVOTEK to offer the unique capability of enabling seamless control of not only the most energy-related operations but also of other critical aspects of buildings such as security and comfort. Thus, the compatibility of our system with every single protocol commonly utilized in building control, such as BACNet, DALI, KNX, Modbus, EnOcean, OPC, LonMark, etc. and the utilization of our surveillance equipment and the newly-launched IoT-based Connected Lighting Solution, ensures that heating, ventilation & air conditioning (HVAC) systems, lighting infrastructure, elevators, EV chargers, energy generation systems and user-related applications (access, identification, etc.) can operate under energy-efficient and secure modes to allow customers the ability to improve their assets' operating efficiency, security, comfort, market value and carbon footprint.

Our booth will also feature energy infrastructure solutions developed to support two key megatrends that are transforming cities worldwide: Electric vehicles (EV) and energy storage. Delta's 150kW DC Ultra Fast EV Charger is currently the only one in the industry capable of charging 4 EVs at the same time, a key reason why it has been selected by our customers throughout Europe. Our Li-ion battery energy storage system ES30 series, scalable up to 90kWh, offers close to 2 hours of 30kW power supply through Delta's own power conditioning system, thus, ideal for mission-critical commercial and industrial applications such as data centres, factories, hospitals, convenience stores and more.

We look forward to learning about our visitors' needs at Hannover Messe 2018. Delta is located at Hall 11, stand A57 from April 23 to 27.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in power and thermal management solutions and a major player in several product segments such as industrial automation, displays, and networking. Its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," focuses on addressing key environmental issues such as global climate change. As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta's business domains include Power Electronics, Automation, and Infrastructure. Delta has 163 sales offices, 64 R&D centers and 39 manufacturing facilities worldwide.

Throughout its history, Delta has received many global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to corporate social responsibility. Since 2011, Delta has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index (DJSI World) for 7 consecutive years. In 2017, Delta was selected by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for its Climate Change Leadership Level for the 2nd consecutive year.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com and www.delta-emea.com

