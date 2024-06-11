Deltek + ProPricer Hosting Its 9th Annual Government Contract Pricing Summit This Week

The world's leading technology solution for government contract pricing and analysis will unveil a new product, solution enhancements and features at its annual summit, June 11-13

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, is hosting hundreds of the top federal contract pricing professionals this week, June 11-13, at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina in San Diego, California. The Government Contract Pricing Summit (GCP Summit) brings together both government agencies and contractors to discuss best practices, new trends and how to address contract pricing challenges facing the industry.

Now in its 9th year, the GCP Summit is designed for top contract and acquisition professionals from prime contractors, subcontractors, consultants and technology providers, as well as the federal government, to come together under one roof for this unique industry event. Each year, the GCP Summit is an opportunity to network, sharpen skills and collaborate on contract pricing solutions for more efficient acquisitions.

New Solution for Pricing Professionals

This year, Deltek + ProPricer is launching Cost Volume Pro, a new add-on for the ProPricer Contractor Edition solution, addressing the arduous task of preparing complete and accurate submissions in response to RFPs. With Cost Volume Pro, pricing professionals can begin preparing cost volume during proposal kick-off. The new add-on also helps streamline submissions by inserting direct references to cost and pricing data that automatically update, embedding attachments including ProPricer reports and reusing existing justification text for rates and materials that can be shared across all related proposals. Adding Cost Volume Pro to ProPricer Contractor Edition simplifies cost volume generation by reducing human errors and ensuring accurate, compliant responses.

The ProPricer Contractor Edition will also include Dela™, Deltek's new AI-powered intelligent business companion that assists in finding resources and best practices within ProPricer. Users can Ask Dela to provide samples of how data should be structured, including industry-proven examples of underlying rate table configurations and how to optimize adoption and use of the platform.

Deltek + ProPricer will host a webinar on July 10 to unveil all the enhancements and features in the new Cost Volume Pro solution.

2024 GCP Summit Speakers & Sponsorship

The 3-day summit features daily general sessions including panels and keynotes, plus dozens of breakout sessions. This year's theme – Forging Trust: Strengthening Partnerships in Government Contract Pricing – brings together more than 60 speakers covering a wide range of topics, from how to navigate government contracting to contract negotiation to pricing policy and compliance, and more. Several Deltek + ProPricer solution-focused sessions will round out this year's agenda.

"Attending the Annual Government Contract Pricing Summit in San Diego, CA, is such an enriching experience. This event brings together industry leaders and experts to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and best practices in government pricing. The insightful sessions and panel discussions provide a deep dive into compliance strategies, pricing methodologies, and regulatory updates. Networking with professionals from diverse sectors facilitates valuable connections and exchanges of ideas. Overall, the GCP Summit is an excellent opportunity to enhance your knowledge and stay abreast of crucial developments in government pricing. I look forward to attending each year," said Rochelle Overstreet, Director of the Enterprise Pricing Office at NASA.

The GCP Summit would not be possible without the participation of sponsors including Ernst & Young and Baker Tilly. These sponsoring partners will be presenting breakout sessions including Enhancing Efficiency & Compliance in Proposal Development, A Guide for a Successful GSA Schedule Audit, and Steering Through Directive Action Requests.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

SOURCE Deltek