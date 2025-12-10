Deltek Announces FY 2026 Top Opportunities for Federal Contractors

New report from Deltek's GovWin IQ highlights the largest federal contracts and market trends for government contractors, giving them invaluable insights to win more contracts

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek®, the intelligent platform for project-based businesses, recently unveiled the Top Federal Opportunities for FY 2026 report. The latest edition of Deltek's annual flagship series from GovWin IQ® highlights federal bellwether opportunities for government contractors in the coming fiscal year.

Experts from GovWin IQ analyzed the largest business opportunities expected to be offered by federal government agencies over the next twelve months within the unrestricted and set-aside segments. This analysis, combined with recently announced upcoming AI-powered proposal capabilities within GovWin IQ, helps Deltek customers accelerate business growth by identifying and capturing more of the right projects quickly.

Overall Market Trends for FY 2026

Federal contract spending is projected to increase, but the number of prime opportunities is declining.

Small business contract awards are rising.

The government shutdown and changes to the FAR may impact some opportunities.

Notable Opportunities

In this unrestricted procurement from the Department of Veterans Affairs, the VA's Office of Integrated Veteran Care (IVC) plans to further streamline and enhance community care processes and services through the CCN Next Generation contract initiative. Estimated Contract Value: $196B.





This procurement is planned to replace the One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) acquisition vehicle. It will include functional areas from other GSA Contracts, such as BMO and HCaTs. Estimated Contract Value: $172.4B.





With this set-aside opportunity, the Defense Intelligence Agency is seeking to expand the small business pool of contractors to fulfill the SIA 3 mission of operational agility of the Defense Intelligence Enterprise (DIE). Estimated Contract Value: $17B.

GovWin IQ: Recent Announcements

Ask Dela Opportunity Chat: Contractors can leverage natural language Q&A to ensure they have all relevant information to pursue government opportunities.





Contractors can leverage natural language Q&A to ensure they have all relevant information to pursue government opportunities. AI-Powered Proposal Outlines: GovWin IQ users can generate proposal response frameworks from solicitation documents.





GovWin IQ users can generate proposal response frameworks from solicitation documents. Smart Summaries TM and Lead Alerts: AI-generated briefs and notifications for key leads and agencies.





AI-generated briefs and notifications for key leads and agencies. Proposal Creation Capabilities: In 2026, Deltek Proposals will bring AI-generated proposal creation directly into GovWin IQ and other solutions, ultimately helping capture teams produce smarter proposals and stronger wins.

"Government contractors rely on the early access to accurate information Deltek provides to gain critical insights that help them plan for the year ahead, no matter how market conditions may shift," said Kevin Plexico, SVP of Information Solutions at Deltek. "Each year, our team of analysts supporting GovWin IQ leverages its unparalleled expertise to identify key opportunities for federal contractors and ensure that they can make the most informed decisions to grow their business."

Learn more at the Deltek GovWin IQ Top Federal Opportunities Hub.

