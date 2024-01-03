Deltek Acquires ProPricer, Expanding Its Product Portfolio to Offer Unmatched Solutions and Services to Government Contractors

Deltek

03 Jan, 2024, 12:00 ET

This acquisition adds to Deltek's capabilities for government contracting firms, by providing a best-of-breed pricing solution that helps customers improve market capture and efficiency as they grow their business 

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, a leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced today that it has acquired ProPricer – a leading proposal pricing solution for government contractors and government agencies. With the acquisition, Deltek continues to expand its product portfolio and customer base for the government contracting industry. ProPricer enables proposal and acquisition teams to more quickly and accurately process cost and pricing data for government contract proposals. Together, Deltek and ProPricer will provide unmatched solutions and services to government contractors.

Headquartered in Temecula, California, ProPricer serves organizations including many of the top U.S. defense contractors, as well as firms that are also currently using Deltek products and services. Founded in 1984, ProPricer software maximizes the efficiency and accuracy of the development, submission, evaluation, negotiation, and auditing of proposal pricing. From storing historical proposal data to effortlessly generating a broad range of reports, ProPricer empowers government contractors to build custom proposals, perform what-if analyses, and integrate all proposal data quickly and easily—within one platform.

In June 2022, ProPricer announced it joined the Deltek Marketplace to provide Costpoint and Cobra customers with direct access to the ProPricer pricing platform. Since then, ProPricer has added a Costpoint integration for a seamless experience for Deltek customers. Together, the two companies will continue to help government contractors increase the speed and accuracy of the estimating cycle, improve bid quality and accuracy and proposal consistency to drive growth. 

"This acquisition is the next evolution of ProPricer's partnership with Deltek and will accelerate our momentum as well as create a more effortless way for customers to get access to not only ProPricer, but also the combined benefits of our collective solutions. Joining forces with Deltek is a strategic milestone, and we look forward to maximizing value for customers, employees and partners," said Joe Shurance, CEO and Founder of ProPricer.

"Deltek has long been considered the gold standard in government contracting – and we are continually looking at ways to add more value for our customers. With Deltek's industry-standard offerings for project-based businesses and ProPricer's pricing solution and expertise, we are adding even more capabilities to the most comprehensive solution available for government contractors," said Mike Corkery, President & CEO at Deltek. "We are thrilled to welcome the ProPricer team to Deltek and are committed to continuing the partnerships ProPricer has cultivated the last 40 years. We are extremely excited for the new opportunities this acquisition brings to Deltek Project Nation, including those with ProPricer customers, partners and other ERP providers."

Deltek and ProPricer are working together closely to transition employees, customers, vendors and partners. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.  

About Deltek
Better software means better projects. Deltek is a leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com  

About ProPricer

ProPricer is a pinnacle provider of software solutions for government contractors, excelling in cost proposal management and pricing analysis. With an unyielding commitment to excellence and forward-thinking innovation, ProPricer equips government contractors to optimize pricing processes, elevate compliance, and amplify profitability. For over three decades, ProPricer has been a trusted partner of government contractors, delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive success. www.ProPricer.com

Deltek Media Contact:
Deltek Media Relations Team
press@deltek.com

