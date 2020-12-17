Deltek and CEO Mike Corkery Honored at the 2020 Northern Virginia Technology Council Tech 100 Awards Event

This year's program attracted nearly 200 nominations that were carefully reviewed and considered by a panel of independent judges including Joel Kallett, Managing Director of Clearsight Advisors; Sam Maness, Managing Director of Defense and Government Services Investment Banking at Raymond James & Associates, Inc.; and Jean Stack, Managing Director Global Technology and Services team and Co-Head of Government Services Investment Banking practice at Baird. The final NVTC Tech 100 Award list comprises 100 tech companies and 26 executives, each consistently demonstrating dedication, vision and innovation.

"This year has truly been a year like no other! If there is anything that 2020 has taught us, it is how to be resilient. Despite the challenges we all faced, our team has shown incredible resiliency and dedication to Deltek Project Nation, and has continued delivering innovative solutions to our customers. We are especially proud to be included on the 2020 Tech 100 list alongside the other very accomplished firms and executives," said Mike Corkery, Deltek president & CEO.

"While this year has presented numerous challenges to every organization and individual, it is encouraging to see so many of the area's tech companies and executives remain resilient and committed to the health and wellbeing of their employees, the success of their companies, and industry advancement. Congratulations to both Mike Corkery and Deltek for being named 2020 NVTC Tech 100 honorees and for the positive impacts Mike and the firm have made in our region," said Jennifer Taylor, NVTC president and CEO.

Winners were honored at the annual NVTC Tech 100 Celebration, held virtually on December 16 due to COVID-19. To see the full list of awardees, visit NVTC online.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

