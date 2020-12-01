Deltek Announces Costpoint GovCon Cloud Moderate Launch, the Industry-Leading Solution for Government Contractors to Meet New Cybersecurity Compliance Challenges

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced today its launch of Costpoint GovCon Cloud (GCC) Moderate. Deltek has been the trusted, industry-leading solution and cloud provider for the government contracting industry for nearly 40 years. With this new offering, contractors will be able to leverage Deltek Costpoint in the cloud to help meet their Cyber Security Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) framework requirements, as well as compliance requirements of International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), to pursue business with the U.S. Department of Defense.

This new GCC Moderate cloud solution will help government contractors meet their many upcoming CMMC and ITAR compliance requirements at a lower total cost of ownership, while at the same time helping contractors protect their businesses with enhanced security controls. Through Deltek's GCC Moderate and other Costpoint cloud solutions, businesses of all sizes can confidently and securely access data within a secure cloud environment that is consistently enhanced to meet the most up-to-date governmental and agency cybersecurity compliance standards.

As a committed business partner, Deltek continues to evolve its strategy to help customers safeguard their data by designing and operating services that align with government contracting cybersecurity compliance requirements. Deltek's existing Costpoint Cloud solutions currently align with NIST 800-171 standards to support DFARS 252.204-7012. The new Costpoint GCC Moderate offering reaffirms Deltek's commitment to industry to help government contractors meet additional compliance needs, including FedRAMP Moderate equivalent, CMMC, and International Traffic in Arms Regulation (ITAR) controls.

"Deltek is excited to announce this offering and help government contracting organizations meet the latest cybersecurity compliance requirements. Costpoint GovCon Cloud (GCC) Moderate strengthens Deltek's commitment to support both financial and cybersecurity compliance requirements for the government contracting industry. By leveraging Costpoint GCC Moderate, contractors can migrate to Deltek's cloud environment with increased confidence and peace of mind knowing we are partnering with them to help meet the demands of government agencies," said Todd Walker, VP of Product Strategy at Deltek.

LMI, a consultancy dedicated to powering a future-ready, high-performing government by drawing from expertise in digital and analytic solutions, logistics, and management advisory services has already made the decision to move to the new Costpoint GovCon Cloud Moderate solution.

"LMI decided to move to the Deltek cloud to support our digital transformation strategy necessary to grow our business without investing in additional operations staff," said Jim McNabb, Project Manager at LMI. "Additionally, 60% of our business comes from DoD work so we wanted to get ahead of CMMC requirements. Deltek's Costpoint GovCon Cloud Moderate solution will provide us with peace of mind on our financial system so the rest of our organization can focus on more strategic tasks."

To learn more about Deltek and the Costpoint GovCon Cloud Moderate solution, visit Deltek.com.

