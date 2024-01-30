Deltek Announces Global Partner of the Year Award Winners

The honorees represent the outstanding achievements of Deltek Partner Network members across a wide range of industries including government contracting, architecture & engineering and others

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, today announced the winners of its Global Partner of the Year Awards. The annual awards recognize the significant accomplishments of companies in the Deltek Partner Network's vibrant global ecosystem. Members of the Deltek Partner Network include systems integrators (SIs), value-added resellers (VARs), independent software vendors (ISVs) and accounting and consulting firms – all of which enhance the power of Deltek's industry-leading software and solutions.

Deltek's partner programs provide flexibility for companies to resell, co-sell, implement and consult – all supported by Deltek's commitment to make each partnership a success. Partners amplify Deltek's enterprise software offerings for project-based businesses through implementation, consulting services and more, empowering Deltek's global customer base to unlock the full value of the software even more quickly and easily.

This year, a new award category was created to recognize a successful partner in the Architecture & Engineering Industry. Deltek recognized a total of 12 partners in the following categories:

"The success of Deltek's industry-leading software and solutions wouldn't be possible without incredible partners on our side enthusiastically amplifying our vision. We're excited to recognize the best of the best from the Deltek Partner Network," said Michael Hines, Vice President of Global Partnerships and Alliances at Deltek. "We're grateful that these twelve companies are part of Deltek Project Nation, working with us every day to help ensure that all of our customers are able to get the most out of Deltek's solutions to help power success for their project-based businesses. Congratulations to all the winners on a wonderful 2023, and we're looking forward to achieving more great things in 2024."

About Deltek
Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

