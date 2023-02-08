Deltek Announces the Winners of Its Global Partner of the Year Awards

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, today announced the winners of its 2022 Global Partner of the Year Awards. This year's awards recognize the significant accomplishments of outstanding companies in the Deltek Partner Network. They represent the best of the vibrant global ecosystem of systems integrators (SIs), value-added resellers (VARs), independent software vendors (ISVs), accounting firms and consulting firms.

Deltek names the winners of the 2022 Global Partner of the Year Awards

Deltek's partner programs provide flexibility for companies to resell, co-sell, refer, implement and consult – all supported by Deltek's commitment to make each partnership a success. Partners amplify enterprise software offerings for project-based businesses and expand the Deltek customer base around the world.

This year, newly created award categories were added to recognize partners that are successful in focusing on new industries and new customers – the Net-New Customers Award – as well as those partners that exhibit excellent potential – with the Rising Star Awards. Deltek recognized a total of 11 partners in the following categories:

"Congratulations to all our award-winning partners on a successful year! It is an honor to recognize the outstanding achievements and innovation of these partners," said Mike Hines, Vice President of the Global Partner Alliance at Deltek. "It's an exciting time to be part of the Deltek ecosystem – we have a lot in store for partners in 2023, including new programs and new routes to market. Thanks to the Deltek Project Nation community and the ever-growing expansion of our partner community, 2023 promises to be a successful year for all."

To learn more about Deltek's global partner ecosystem and the benefits of the program, visit https://www.deltek.com/en/partners.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

Deltek Contact

Media Relations Team

[email protected]

SOURCE Deltek