Deltek Announces the Winners of the 2019 Deltek Insight Most Valuable Projects Awards

The Government Contracting Award recognizes a firm that is using Deltek solutions to successfully execute business with Federal, State or Local governments. This year's winner, Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC), closed the acquisition of Engility Corporation, which increased its pro forma revenues from $4.5 billion to $6.5 billion and employee count from 16,000 to 23,000. As long time users of Deltek, SAIC and Engility seamlessly merged both companies' business systems with minimal disruption. SAIC was able to fully integrate Engility onto its Deltek systems within six months with little impact on employees and customers.

The Architecture, Engineering and Construction Award recognizes a firm in the AEC industry that is utilizing Deltek solutions to help successfully execute projects. This year's winner, Morris Adjmi Architects (MA), has completed over 5 million square feet of built space, with another 10 million square feet currently underway throughout the country. With Deltek, MA has wholly transformed its project management and financial accounting workflows, allowing the firm to thoroughly track time and expenses, and in turn helping them increase profitability and allowing them to provide better services to their clients.

The Marketing Agency award recognizes an advertising or digital marketing agency that uses Deltek to power their creative business. This year's winner, Media One Creative – a global content agency headquartered in Toronto, Canada – has utilized Deltek to streamline its business, giving it one version of the truth. With Deltek, the agency now empowers its teams to focus on being more creative with less focus on manual processes, which has played a significant role in Media One Creative's rapid growth.

The Management Consulting Award recognizes a firm that is using Deltek as a key technology to deliver successful engagements to their clients. This year's winner, Mott MacDonald, is one of the world's leading employee-owned consultancies, opening opportunities with connected thinking to create solutions that make a lasting difference for humanity and the environment. Mott MacDonald turned to Deltek for a Maconomy-based Enterprise solution, creating an integrated cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for its global operation. The enterprise solution is the result of a highly collaborative development process by the Mott MacDonald and Deltek teams. The ERP system has been deployed in North America and the global program continues in 2020, bringing benefits to Mott MacDonald's engineering, management, and development consulting business. The new ERP system is the foundation building block to enable the firm's new strategy, and it is integral to a digital transformation program.

The Enterprise Award recognizes a large, thriving business that leverages Deltek to achieve its global mission. This year's winner is Johnson Controls Federal Systems, Inc. (JCFS). JCFS provides the U.S. Federal Government holistic, secure, and efficient facility and critical infrastructure solutions and building technologies. It also designs, manufactures, and services cooling plants for the U.S. Navy combatant fleet. JCFS selected Deltek to help streamline and fully integrate its complex business operations including manufacturing, sales, construction and service. With Deltek, JCFS now saves valuable time and seamlessly tracks project costs from first purchased part to last billing without the use of extensive spreadsheets and disparate tools.

The SMB Award recognizes a small to midsized business doing innovative work and succeeding with the help of Deltek solutions. This year's winner, The M Group Architects, uses Deltek Ajera to track projects/contracts and to manage staff scheduling to deliver projects on-time and on-budget. Having the ability to track revenue and profitability in Deltek Ajera enables The M Group to do what they love most—design and work with clients to create outstanding facilities that are functional, creative, buildable and affordable.

The Partner Award recognizes a Deltek partner and customer that together have completed an exceptional implementation of our solutions. This year's winners are Highlight Technologies ("Highlight") along with partner Premier Consulting & Integration (PCI). Highlight required a quick implementation to switch to Deltek from one of its competitors. Working with PCI and the Deltek support center, Highlight was able to migrate all of its critical data and go live within three weeks. The Deltek solution has already helped the firm connect and automate its project lifecycle with better data analysis, performance indicators, visibility on cash flow, and major reduction of paperwork.

"The MVP awards represent one of the highlights of our Deltek Insight conference. These awards honor a select group of companies among our more than 30,000 customers worldwide that have effectively implemented Deltek's capabilities to deliver unique value to their organizations. We are proud to recognize this amazing group of innovative customers who use our solutions to power their project success," said Mike Corkery, President & CEO at Deltek. "On behalf of our entire organization, congratulations to all the finalists and winning companies on their commitment to excellence and we thank them for their continued partnership with us."

For more details on #DeltekInsight 2019 visit www.DeltekInsight.com.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

SOURCE Deltek

Related Links

http://www.deltek.com

