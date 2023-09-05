Deltek CEO Mike Corkery Included in the 2023 Virginia 500 Power List

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- – Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, today announced that President & CEO Mike Corkery has once again been named to the annual Virginia 500 Power List. This recognition, published by Virginia Business Magazine, was based on Corkery's contributions and leadership in the Technology category, where he was one of more than 70 executives included. This is the fourth edition of the Virginia 500 Power List and Corkery's third time receiving the honor.

The Power List recognizes the most powerful and influential leaders and executives in Virginia across 20 major sectors and is compiled after thorough research from the editorial staff of Virginia Business. Editors consider a range of factors, including revenue, the number of employees a leader oversees, the scope of their responsibilities, how newsworthy the executive is, and how prominent they are within their industry and community.

"It's an honor to be named to the Virginia 500 Power List once again, alongside many of Deltek's customers and partners," said Mike Corkery. "I'm proud of the culture we continue to grow and the results we're delivering at Deltek – both in Virginia and around the world – by hiring the most talented people to deliver superior solutions and service to our customers while making a positive impact in our community. Congratulations to all the other community leaders who were recognized this year."

Corkery has been Deltek's CEO since 2012. He also serves as a board member for the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) and the ACEC Research Institute, where he serves as Executive Committee Treasurer. In addition, he is a member of the President's Innovation Advisory Council at George Mason University and is involved with the D.C. Chapter of Conscious Capitalism.

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

