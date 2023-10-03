Deltek ComputerEase Named to Construction Executive's List of The Top Construction Technology Firms™

News provided by

Deltek

03 Oct, 2023, 13:00 ET

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, today announced that is has been selected as a top construction technology firm by Construction Executive (CE) Magazine. This is the third time that Deltek ComputerEase has been selected for the honor.

Now in its 20th year of publication, Construction Executive is the leading trade magazine about the business of construction. In its September/October 2023 issue, CE published a comprehensive list of The Top Construction Technology FirmsCE developed The Top Construction Technology Firms list by asking hundreds of firms that provide technology and software solutions for the construction industry to complete a nomination form. In this annual list, Construction Executive highlights the firms that are helping construction companies leverage technology to streamline construction accounting processes, improve productivity and safety, and increase profitability. This year's list is a snapshot of the largest technology firms serving the architecture, engineering and construction industry.

"We are thrilled to be recognized once again by CE Magazine as one of the Top Construction Technology Firms. Deltek ComputerEase has helped thousands of construction businesses of all sizes dig into critical data to get the visibility they need to boost efficiency, maximize productivity and revenue, and optimize across accounting and project management," said John Meibers, Vice President and General Manager of Deltek ComputerEase. "We're proud to provide solutions to enable construction professionals to stay competitive, and this honor is a reflection of our continuous commitment to the construction industry."

See the full list of 2023 award recipients in the September/October issue of Construction Executive Magazine.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

Deltek Contact
Deltek Media Relations Team     
[email protected]

SOURCE Deltek

Also from this source

Hexagon US Federal Selects Deltek Costpoint GovCon Cloud Moderate to Deliver Compliant, Secure Accounting Solution

Deltek Celebrates the Construction Industry During Construction Appreciation Week

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.