Deltek Costpoint Unlocked $300M in New DOD Contract Opportunities, Delivered 126% ROI for Government Contractors, Total Economic Impact Study Finds

A Total Economic Impact study found Deltek Costpoint delivered results for large contracting firms with compliance readiness, faster financial close, and protected margins in a single platform

HERNDON, Va., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek®, the intelligent platform for project-based businesses, today announced the findings of a newly commissioned Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting. The study examined the potential return on investment (ROI) GovCon enterprises may realize by deploying Deltek Costpoint in a cloud environment. A composite organization based on customers interviewed for the study achieved a 126% ROI over three years, with a payback period of less than six months.

Deltek Costpoint is the GovCon ERP at the center of the Deltek intelligent platform, connecting financial, project, and compliance data across the full project lifecycle from winning contracts to analyzing performance. Suitable for government contractors of all sizes, and with AI embedded throughout, Costpoint gives government contractors the speed, clarity, and control to compete, deliver, and grow.

The commissioned study modeled a composite government contracting organization with $1 billion in contract-based sales revenue annually and 2,000 employees. Across that organization, Costpoint helped deliver value through faster close processes, stronger audit readiness, lower technology costs, and better operational visibility.

For government contractors, the findings point to a broader business impact beyond cost savings. The study found that organizations using Costpoint in the Deltek Cloud improved compliance readiness, reduced operational inefficiencies, strengthened project visibility, and modernized legacy ERP infrastructure.

Using Deltek Costpoint, the composite organization was able to:

Unlock $300M in annual Department of Defense contract opportunities through stronger compliance readiness, including support for CMMC and other increasingly stringent cybersecurity and regulatory requirements.





Improve project visibility, helping to reduce cost overruns by 10%, recapturing $2.5 million annually.





Reduce monthly close time by 30%, saved $1.67 million by eliminating on-premises infrastructure and customizations, and generated $1.2 million in time savings over three years through administrative efficiencies.





Experience a 126% ROI over three years, with a payback period of fewer than six months.

"Working within government contracting means navigating the pressure to meet evolving compliance requirements, while improving operational agility and delivering projects on-time and on-budget," said John Pollard, Senior Technical Manager, IT, at Octave Federal. "Costpoint is purpose-built for the current environment, and it offers invaluable transparency and control to our teams that generic ERP platforms simply weren't designed to handle. Costpoint has given Hexagon a compounding competitive advantage that's made a meaningful difference to our business."

Beyond the composite model findings, government contractors interviewed for the study cited additional operational and strategic benefits, including improved project-level visibility, reduced IT burden, streamlined audit readiness, and greater flexibility to support mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures. Customers also reported that migrating to the Deltek Cloud helped them eliminate costly upgrade cycles and manual workarounds associated with legacy on-premises ERP environments. Interviewees also noted that real-time access to financial and project data enabled teams to identify issues earlier and reduce unbillable cost overruns before project completion.

"Government contractors are increasingly evaluating ERP investments based not only on operational efficiency, but also on compliance readiness, long-term scalability, and AI capabilities," said Todd Walker, Vice President of Product Management at Deltek. "Deltek Costpoint is purpose-built for the current environment, with built-in workflows for compliance, audit readiness, and project cost control that generic ERP platforms simply weren't designed to handle. The findings in this study demonstrate the measurable impact organizations can achieve with Costpoint."

The findings come at an inflection point for the GovCon market. With CMMC Phase 2 enforcement underway and agencies facing renewed pressure on cost transparency and audit accountability, government contractors are under greater scrutiny than at any point in recent years. Deltek Costpoint is designed to help organizations meet that moment, managing compliance complexity while delivering the speed, financial control, and project visibility needed to compete and grow.

About Deltek

Deltek is the intelligent platform that powers the project lifecycle — from ERP and accounting to project bidding, planning, delivery, and analysis. Trusted by 30,000 organizations across government contracting, aerospace and defense, architecture and engineering, construction, and consulting, Deltek delivers the speed, clarity, and control needed when the stakes are high. Learn more at deltek.com

SOURCE Deltek